Stretch your Dollar: Summer sales!

By Samantha Stewart
WTNH
WTNH
 4 days ago

(WTNH) – As inflation worries continue to rise on Wednesday, retailers are hoping to entice buyers with big summer deals on their surplus inventory.

“A lot of retailers over-ordered to keep up with the demand when supply chain issues were rampant,” said Kristin McGrath, expert, and editor at RetailMeNot. “So now retailers are left with a lot of stuff on their hands and a lot of big stuff like furniture and home goods.”

Experts said after tech shortages, televisions are now readily available, and some are already discounted.

At Walmart, a 40-inch TCL/Roku TV is selling for $218, when ordinarily it would be $299.

And, with Amazon Prime days announced for July 12 and 13, some of those deals for members already exist. For example, the Toshiba 75-inch 4K Smart Fire TV is half off from its original $700.

Target deal days are also returning this year for July 11 through the 13, with sales on everything from 30% off home items to 50% off select apparel and accessories.

“Companies are having to price things like clothes, things like furniture, at a lower level so that people end up buying them,” said Ben Winck, an economy reporter with the Insider. “There isn’t that demand for a lot of those goods that there was when we were in lockdown.”

And when strategizing about other discount opportunities, think about bulk items.

Patio furniture prices are slashed early this year because they take up floor space. A four-piece sofa set at Target originally selling for $1,090 is now only $443.

“I’ve been finding a lot of deals on fire pits,” said McGrath. “It was again, one of those things when people were entertaining outside during the pandemic. Everyone wanted a fire pit, they were a little tricky to find. Now they’re in stock and they’re on sale.”

