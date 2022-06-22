Galesburg woman wanted by GPD after vandalizing SUV

On Wednesday, June 16th, Galesburg Police were dispatched to a single-vehicle accident in the 1000 block of West Fremont Street. When officers arrived, they made contact with a female witness who said the female driver of the sedan was driving through the Slumberland Furniture parking lot very slowly, but they hit the gas and entered Fremont Street at a very high rate of speed. The sedan was going so fast, that it could barely make a right-hand turn out of the parking lot. The driver then over-corrected, went up on a curb, and struck a light pole on the shoulder. The light pole was laying across the lanes of traffic when officers arrived. Officers observed an alcoholic container in the door of the car and the driver, 36-year-old Eleanore Krzeminski of Galesburg admitted to “smoking weed,” according to police reports. Officers had Krzeminski conduct a field sobriety test which indicated signs of impairment and she was placed under arrest. A preliminary breath test read her BAC as .188. Krzeminski was charged with DUI A1, DUI A2, and Failure to Reduce Speed.
