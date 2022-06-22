ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galesburg, IL

Galesburg woman wanted by GPD after vandalizing SUV

WGIL - Galesburg's news
WGIL - Galesburg's news
 4 days ago

Galesburg Police on Wednesday, June 15th, responded to the 100 block of Edwards Avenue in reference to a Criminal Damage to Property complaint. Police arrived and met with the female victim who told police she...

www.wgil.com

Comments / 0

Related
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg man with a long history of burglary….wanted for attempted burglary

Galesburg Police on Tuesday, June 14th responded to the 1400 block of Meadow Drive for a suspicious person. A male victim told police he was notified by his neighbors that a man was in his yard. The victim’s neighbors and the victim, who was watching along on his security cameras, observed an unknown male enter the backyard, take a patio chair and place it near a garage window. The suspect then pushed a window unit – which fell into the garage and landed on a vehicle parked inside. Neighbors yelled at the man who they believed to be under the influence of drugs. The man, identified as 59-year-old Leroy McMahill of Galesburg, told neighbors he was “hiding from his girlfriend’s husband.” According to police reports, McMahill has an extensive history of burglaries. McMahill was just arrested back on June 11th after he attempted to steal a chainsaw from Walmart. Officers were able to speak with McMahill over the phone the following day, but have not been able to locate him at the time of the police report. He was added to the GPD’s pending arrest list and is facing charges of Attempted Burglary, Criminal Damage to Property, and Criminal Trespassing.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg man arrested in Macomb after making shooting threat

A Galesburg man was arrested in McDonough County Thursday for numerous charges, including Aggravated Battery to a Police Officer, Fleeing and Eluding, and Aggravated Assault. According to a release from McDonough County Sheriff’s Department Nick Petitgout, deputies responded to Timberview Lakes Campground, near Bushnell for a disorderly subject who allegedly threatened to shoot campground management.
MACOMB, IL
khqa.com

Police: Man arrested for threatening to shoot campground managers

MCDONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Galesburg man is facing numerous charges after authorities say he threatened to shoot employees at a campground and then eluded deputies. McDonough County deputies on Thursday responded to 23200 N. 2000th Rd. in Bushnell for a report of disorderly man who threatened to shoot managers at a campground.
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, IL
ourquadcities.com

Police investigate deadly Saturday shooting

Rock Island Police continue to investigate a fatal shooting incident early Saturday. Shortly before 12:30 a.m., Rock Island Police were notified that a 61-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound arrived at UnityPoint – Trinity Rock Island, according to a news release from Rock Island Police. The victim later...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Galesburg, IL
Galesburg, IL
Crime & Safety
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Monmouth man arrested on explosives and arson charges

A Monmouth man was apprehended on a Warren County warrant for Manufacture or Possession of Explosive or Incendiary Device and Attempt to Commit Aggravated Arson. According to a release from the Monmouth Police Department, 51-year-old William L. Frakes was arrested Thursday on the warrants, issued by the Warren County State’s Attorney.
MONMOUTH, IL
KWQC

Police investigate after shooting at Davenport skate park

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Police are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of the skate park Thursday night. Davenport police responded about 8:54 p.m. to the skate park at 905 West River Drive for a report of several shots fired, according to the Davenport Police Department. Four shell casings...
DAVENPORT, IA
hoiabc.com

Memory of fallen sheriff’s deputy lives on through fundraiser

CANTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - On June 25th 2019, Fulton County Sheriff’s Deputy Troy Chisum was killed in the line of duty. Saturday, the community came together to prove his memory remains alive. Residents united with the Chisum family for ‘Light the Night Blue’ at Lakeland Park in...
CANTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Suspect arrested in May aggravated battery case

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man who injured Peoria Police officers while fleeing them in May was taken into custody Tuesday. According to a Peoria Police press release, 23-year-old Wilbert Tuson was arrested without incident In Kewanee, IL. at 11:34 a.m. by the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force.
PEORIA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suv#Woman Wanted#Police#Property Crime
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg woman charged with DUI after single-vehicle crash

On Wednesday, June 16th, Galesburg Police were dispatched to a single-vehicle accident in the 1000 block of West Fremont Street. When officers arrived, they made contact with a female witness who said the female driver of the sedan was driving through the Slumberland Furniture parking lot very slowly, but they hit the gas and entered Fremont Street at a very high rate of speed. The sedan was going so fast, that it could barely make a right-hand turn out of the parking lot. The driver then over-corrected, went up on a curb, and struck a light pole on the shoulder. The light pole was laying across the lanes of traffic when officers arrived. Officers observed an alcoholic container in the door of the car and the driver, 36-year-old Eleanore Krzeminski of Galesburg admitted to “smoking weed,” according to police reports. Officers had Krzeminski conduct a field sobriety test which indicated signs of impairment and she was placed under arrest. A preliminary breath test read her BAC as .188. Krzeminski was charged with DUI A1, DUI A2, and Failure to Reduce Speed.
GALESBURG, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria Police respond to crash at Mcdonald’s

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police responded to an incident at McDonald’s on University Street Friday. According to Peoria Police Lt. Michael Bolan, officers were initially responding to a hit-and-run near Walgreens on University Street. Officers observed a red pickup truck that refused to stop and crashed near Mcdonald’s.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Man arrested for Peoria homicide

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man has been arrested for the death of 21-year-old Rodger Browder last May. According to a Peoria Police press release, 34-year-old Stephen J. Coaxum was arrested for first-degree murder and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. Police responded to the shooting on...
PEORIA, IL
ourquadcities.com

Four arrested after QC chase with Dodge charging at 111 mph

Four men were arrested Tuesday in Whiteside County — including one wanted for first-degree murder — after a chase where the suspect vehicle zoomed past 100 miles an hour. On June 21, 2022 at approximately 8:10 a.m., a Whiteside County Deputy was conducting stationary patrol on I-88, when the Deputy clocked a silver Dodge Charger traveling eastbound at a speed of 111 mph, according to a Sheriff’s Department release Wednesday.
WHITESIDE COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Central Illinois Proud

Driver identified in CityLink bus crash

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – The bus driver in a CityLink bus crash was identified Thursday. According to Peoria police reports obtained through the Freedom of Information Act, 57-year-old Terrie L. Simons was making a left turn when the bus door flew open. The in-bus video footage showed Simons let...
PEORIA, IL
WQAD

Man dies in hospital after Rock Island shooting early Saturday

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A man died in the hospital on Saturday after he was wounded in a shooting early in the morning. According to the Rock Island Police Department, at about 12:29 a.m. on June 29, the Rock Island Police Department was told by UnityPoint Trinity Hospital that a 61-year-old man arrived at the facility with a gunshot wound.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
hoiabc.com

Tugboat sinks near Peoria’s McClugage Bridge

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Police say a commercial tugboat experienced mechanical problems and sank to the bottom of the Illinois River Saturday. Fondulac Park District Police chief Michael Johnson said it happened in the channel just north of the McClugage Bridge, near the narrows at mile marker 166.
PEORIA, IL
KWQC

1 dead after overnight shooting in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island Police are investigating an overnight shooting that left a 61-year-old man dead. According to police, officers were notified that the victim arrived at UnityPoint Trinity Hospital in Rock Island at 12:25 a.m. Saturday morning with a gunshot wound. He later died from his injuries.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
977wmoi.com

Monmouth Man Arrested for Attempted Aggravated Arson

On June 23, 2022 William L. Frakes 51 of Monmouth was arrested on a Warren County warrants for the Manufacture or Possession of Explosive or Incendiary Device and Attempt to Commit Aggravated Arson. The warrants were issued by the Warren County State’s Attorney stemming from an incident that occurred on June 9, 2022 in the 800 block of S. 1st St. Monmouth. The Federal Bureau of Investigation also conducted a search warrant at Frakes’ residence in the 600 block of W. Euclid Ave. Monmouth. Frakes is being held in the Warren County jail with a $35,000 bond, awaiting court proceedings.
MONMOUTH, IL
KWQC

Deputies identify 2 men who drowned in Altona pond

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Knox County deputies have identified the two men who drowned in an Altona pond Saturday afternoon. Steven Dennison, 73, of Altona and Keith Dennison, 67, of Galva were both pronounced dead at the scene, according to deputies. According to a media release, officers responded around noon...
ALTONA, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg, IL
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
615K+
Views
ABOUT

Radio designed for the People of Galesburg. Local news, weather and sports for Galesburg, Illinois and surrounding area. Including all of Knox County as well as Warren County in West Central Illinois.

 http://www.wgil.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy