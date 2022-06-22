Lester Avenue in JC will be closed June 23rd

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — In 1972, Barbara Trimmer lived on James Street in Elmira. Overnight, her home was inundated with water. 50 years later, Trimmer reflected on how she rebuilt and recovered. “The city of Elmira really has never come back,” said Trimmer. On June 23, 1972, Elmira,...
Johnson City Water Department officials say water main repairs are closing a portion of Lester Avenue June 23. The street is closed from Pavilion Drive to CFJ Boulevard at the entrance to the Visions Credit Union and WalMart from 7 a.m. until 5 p./m. Meanwhile, as construction continues on Wren...
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- The New York State Departments of Environmental Conservation. (DEC) and Health (DOH) are continuing the ongoing investigation and cleanup activities at the Elmira High. School (EHS) property. This oversight will ensure a comprehensive and careful cleanup that is protective of public health and the environment. The agencies...
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- The Elmira City School District Retiree Class of 2022 includes 28 staff members, who collectively taught for 210 years. Yesterday, June 23rd, was a Beecher Elementary retiree party. It honored all three retirees at the elementary school. Each of the schools within the Elmira City School District have a club called the “Sunshine Club”. The club recognizes each retiree and cake was provided at the Beecher Elementary School party via donations from the club.
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Residents of Watkins Glen will have a chance to weigh in on a possible $50,000 grant for evaluations at Clute Park next month, according to the Village. The Village of Watkins Glen announced a public hearing scheduled for July 19, 2022 at Village Hall to get comments from the community […]
Since summer is in full swing, the city of Binghamton parks and recreation wants to give safety tips to children and families before taking a dip in the pool. The five pools in the city of Binghamton are set to open full-time on Saturday, June 25. Recreation Supervisor for the City of Binghamton Parks and Recreation Department, and certified lifeguard Jake Brigham gives safety advice for residents to utilize while in the pool.
Yellow Barn Solar, one of the renewable energy projects recently announced by Governor Kathy Hochul, will be sited on just under one thousand acres of land spanning the towns of Lansing and Groton. Once operating, the 160-megawatt solar project, developed by CS Energy, will supply electricity to 32,000 homes. The...
The Family & Children's Counseling Services' Binghamton facility will be expanding later this year. The announcement was made Thursday afternoon. Plans call for a 9,000 square foot, two-story building to be built adjacent to and connected with the existing facility at 257 Main Street in Binghamton. The expansion is to...
ITHACA, N.Y.—A Christmas tree has remained on display in the Ithaca Town Hall since this past winter. Although it has been several months since winter holiday festivities concluded, the tree continues to adorn the building and bring festive cheer to its onlookers. “We have always put up a Winter...
In light of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, over one hundred people gathered this evening in downtown Binghamton to protest. The protest was held at the Broome County Courthouse on 92 Court Street, and began at 7 p.m. Many attendees held signs displaying their frustration and...
A Painted Post man was arrested on June 7 for a vehicle violation. According to a news release, the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office arrested Trevon L. Wallace, 25 for having a false inspection certificate. Wallace was stopped on State Route 14 in the Village of Montour Falls and charged.
State Police in Montour Falls are asking for your help in identifying a car that was involved in a hit-and-run accident with a bicycle. Troopers say the incident happened on State Route 224 at around 7 p.m. on June 14th. The car was traveling west when it struck a person on a bicycle and left the scene. The bicyclist suffered minor injuries.
MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WENY) - New York State Police are asking for your help in finding an SUV that allegedly hit a person on their bike in Montour Falls. State Police says that on June 14th at around 6:45 PM while traveling west on State Route 224 in Montour Falls, the SUV allegedly hit a person on their bike causing minor injuries.
A day after Tioga County Sheriff's officials requested the public's help in piecing together information concerning the discovery of an Owego-area woman's body Sheriff Gary Howard is announcing an arrest for murder. In a news release issued late in the afternoon Thursday, authorities announced they had arrested a neighbor in...
A new thrift shop has opened in Endicott, providing essential household items, for a discounted price. "Out With the Old" is located at 111 West Main Street in Endicott...the owner Tony Pugh..cleans out old houses, and bring's the items he finds to his store... not only to keep them out of landfills but to supply the community with quality goods.
Comments / 0