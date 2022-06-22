Woman hospitalized after being run over by pedal bar in downtown Detroit (Detroit, MI)
Nationwide Report
On Monday night, a woman suffered injuries after getting run over by a pedal bar in downtown Detroit. As per the initial information, the accident took place near Comerica Park, along Montcalm between Woodward and Brush [...]
More Michigan News from Nationwide Report™
- Recent Michigan Accident News - Statewide
- Recent Detroit Accident News
- Recent Grand Rapids Accident News
- Recent Warren Accident News
- Search My City in Michigan
Michigan Resources from Nationwide Report™
- Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Michigan Drivers.
- Need Help Finding a Michigan Police Accident Report Online? Request a Free Accident Report.
- Injured from a Car Accident in Michigan? Request a Free Settlement Estimate.
Want more? Follow us on NewsBreak and join our Daily Newsletter.
Comments / 3