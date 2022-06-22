ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagstaff, AZ

Wildfire morning update, 06/22/22: Pipeline 70%, Haywire 50% contained, BAER team starts burn assessments, Biden admin addresses firefighter shortage with temporary pay hikes

knau.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Burned Area Emergency Response, or BAER team, began surveying the Pipeline Fire Tuesday, June 21st. BAER team assessments are rapid evaluations of post-fire conditions of the burned landscape to determine the level of risk from potential flooding and debris flow that could impact human life, safety, property, and critical natural...

www.knau.org

knau.org

Pipeline Fire Soil burn severity map released

Coconino National Forest officials have released the soil burn severity map for the Pipeline Fire that scorched 26,500 acres on the San Francisco Peaks. It shows more than half of the area burned at a low severity and about a third at moderate severity. About 5% of the soil, or approximately 1,300 acres, burned at a high severity.
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
knau.org

Wildfire morning update, 06/24/22: Pipeline and Haywire fires close in on full containment, monsoon moisture prompts some national forests to ease fire restrictions

The Pipeline Fire north of Flagstaff was 85% contained as of Thursday afternoon before abundant monsoon rain fell on the San Francisco Peaks last night. Containment figures are likely higher today. Firefighters still report minimal fire activity though small hot spots do remain in some areas as heavy fuels continue...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
AZFamily

Officials celebrate opening of mine that converts ash into cement in Yavapai County

PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Officials from across the state came together on Tuesday to celebrate a Yavapai County mine that is expected to help the environment. Eco Material Technologies’ Kirkland Pozzolan Mine had its grand opening in Skull Valley. The site will convert ash into concrete for the state’s bridges, roads and other transportation projects. Officials said the materials will replace the common Portland cement. Creating the old style of cement contributes to 8% of global carbon emissions, Eco Material said. “We are excited for the opening of the Kirkland Pozzolan Mine, which will benefit not only Yavapai County but all of Arizona as well as the surrounding region,” Grant Quasha, CEO of Eco Material Technologies, said in a statement.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Injury Accident on South SR 89 Involves Two Vehicles and Bicyclist

On 6/22/2022 at approximately 9:41 am, Chino Valley Officers responded to a vehicle collision on South State Route 89, at Road 2 South. Reporting parties advised that the collision involved two vehicles and a bicyclist. When officers arrived, they found two heavily damaged vehicles, in the intersection, blocking the southbound...
CHINO VALLEY, AZ
KTAR.com

Traffic stop in Arizona ends in seizure of 56,000 fentanyl pills

PHOENIX — A traffic stop in northern Arizona on Wednesday resulted in the seizure of 56,000 fentanyl pills, authorities said. A deputy pulled over a Black jeep on eastbound Interstate 40 near Prescott and found three fire extinguishers in the vehicle, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
prescottenews.com

Help Identify This Person – Yavapai Silent Witness

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help on a cold case they are working on. On Tuesday, August 30, 2011, the body of a white male subject was located on Forest Road 618H in the Beaver Creek area off I-17 and Hwy 179. The death was ruled as natural due to heart complications. The victim is described as 6 feet tall, 252 lbs., bald with brown facial hair in the form of a goatee and a 9-inch scar on his left abdomen. He had no wallet or identification on his person. Several types of medications were found near the decedent. His clothing included a blue tie dye shirt, an extra shirt with a logo, a black and red backpack, and a hat.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
BBC

Powerful 'smoke twister' spotted in Arizona

The twister formed from smoke from the Pipeline Fire in Flagstaff, Arizona, which has burned more than 20,000 acres so far. Hundreds of homes have been evacuated as more than 600 firefighters battle the blaze. According to local new outlets, the fire was allegedly started by a 57-year-old man who...
Sedona Red Rock News

Missing hiker search quiets

More than two weeks ago, Flagstaff hiker Axel Brugere went missing in Oak Creek Canyon, Coconino County Sheriff’s Office has not reported any updates. “We have moved to a limited continuous search,” CCSO Public Information Officer Jon Paxton said. “We will continue to follow up on any leads we get. But we are no longer having an active search.”
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
Lincoln Report

A Breathtaking Small Town to Visit in Arizona

Look no further than Arizona's small towns if you are seeking a true taste of the American West. Whether you want to explore the state's natural wonders or see its vibrant art scene, there is much to keep you busy here. And as a small-town starter, Sedona may be of interest to you.
SEDONA, AZ

