Fort Worth, TX

Man dies after shooting outside west Fort Worth Kroger; 3 people detained, police say

By Jessika Harkay
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 4 days ago

The Fort Worth Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was shot outside a Kroger on Wednesday morning and later died at a hospital.

According to a police call log, officers were dispatched to the grocery store, located at 9144 Camp Bowie West Blvd., around 7:40 a.m.

“West units [are] responding to Kroger where a male was possibly shot outside of the store,” said Buddy Calzada, a police spokesperson, in an email around 8:20 a.m., before confirming the shooting shortly afterward.

A MedStar spokesperson said that the man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

In an update Wednesday afternoon, police said the man had at least one apparent gunshot wound to his upper torso and was pronounced dead at the hospital. His name has not been released.

Police said they detained three people at the scene who were being questioned about their possible involvement in the shooting. No arrests had been made as of Wednesday afternoon.

No further details were immediately available regarding the shooting or what led up to it. Gun violence and homicide detectives are investigating.

Earlier in the month, the First Convenience Bank located inside the same store was robbed, according to a police report.

The robbery occurred on June 13, shortly after noon, when nearly $2,300 was stolen.

Some customers said on social media that they’ve been concerned about crime at or near the grocery store.

“So much crime is happening at this Kroger store and so many people have complained to management to get some security yet they still will not do it. Now someone has been shot, will Kroger finally do something?!” one Facebook user wrote.

“I quit going into that Kroger even though it is on my way home,” another commented. “The whole place makes me feel nervous.”

When asked about security measures at the store, a spokesperson for Kroger’s Dallas Division said in an emailed statement, “We do not have any additional information to share at this time as this is an active case. However, the safety and well-being of our associates and customers is paramount and we will continue to cooperate with local law enforcement.”

