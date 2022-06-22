Rox Keep on Winning; Now 17-3

I grew up in a road trip family. Every summer we would pack into the car and drive to our destination. Some of my favorites were heading down to Iowa for Nascar races, trips to the North Shore, and the big one we did out to Montana. That one was brutal in a car with no AC in mid-June, but we have lots of fond memories from our time in the car out to the mountains and back.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO