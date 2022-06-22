Union survey shows dissatisfaction with Bradenton Police Department leadership

A union survey of Bradenton Police Department officers shows rumblings of dissatisfaction with Police Chief Melanie Bevan and department leadership.

The survey was conducted in April by the agency's union, the Southwest Florida Chapter of the Florida Police Benevolent Association. It was directly mailed to 102 law enforcement officers who are members of the organization, and 57 responses were received.

The department's health and life insurance, and retirement plan benefits received the most favorable scores, with a majority of officers giving them good or excellent scores.

However union president Mike McHale said results show morale problems, and of the 57 officers who responded, 79% gave poor review score to salary rates and 56% a poor review score for promotional opportunities.

"It's a result of numerous complaints," McHale said. "Instead of an up or down vote of no confidence on the chief and administration, we thought it would be fair to have a variety of issues that they could comment on."

"I think we are in a crisis mode, as far as the employee morale, and more importantly the ability to retain the professional officers that currently exist," he said.

A spokesperson said the department has known about the survey for a couple of months, and Bevan — who has served in the role since 2016 — issued a statement stating that she will continue to demand accountability from her officers.

"As the Chief of Police, I have the responsibility of making difficult, and at times, unpopular decisions to meet the needs of both employees and the community," Bevan said. "I will not be deterred from, nor influenced in those decisions by anonymous comments intended to tarnish the credibility of the agency and its members.

"I will continue to be committed to working collaboratively with our employees to hear and resolve their concerns to the best of my ability, while still putting the policing needs of our community first," Bevan said.

Officers submitted written responses to questions in the survey, and many of them criticized Bevan in their anonymous comments.

"The morale is at an all-time low," one officer wrote. "The people in the agency are hopeless to the idea of the agency getting better. The administration has created a toxic work environment for the employees. There is no trust in the administration (moral ethics, fairness, etc.) or the city council to make it better going forward unless major changes are made."

Another officer criticized promotions under Bevan's direction.

"Chief Bevan has made it impossible for any senior officer to be promoted unless they have a college degree, yet she does not make it a requirement to get hired," wrote. "She promotes officers with only a couple of years' experience, just because they have a college degree. While passing by an officer who is well respected and worked in the agency for 10+ years all while having excellent yearly evaluations from many different supervisors."

The union is negotiating a new contract with the city, and the current agreement expires at the end of September. But McHale said the survey did not have anything to do with the ongoing negotiations, and instead was a response to numerous reports to the union by employees.

He said the survey was "completely separate."

"I think immediately, those who are in charge should reflect on how they could start managing and directing in a different direction," he said. "The association hopes that not only does the management of the police department, to include the chief, but also the management of the city in general, including elected officials, take a closer look as to the sentiment of the men and women of the agency, and make attempts to make adjustments."