PA Invests Money Into Montgomery County Dairy Farm For Future Development

Image via Frizi at iStock.

A Montgomery County dairy farm received an investment of nearly $180,000 from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The funds are meant to ensure that this agribusiness remains viable and not someday evolve into residential development.

The local support is part of a statewide initiative. In total, the program now protects 2,264 acres on 32 farms in 18 PA counties from future development, investing nearly $8.2 million of state, county, and local dollars.

Pennsylvania leads the nation in this effort, issuing more than $1.6 billion in support since 1988 to protect valuable farmland.

This latest capital infusion is aiding the effort not only in Montgomery County but also in nearby Bucks, Berks, Chester, Lancaster, and Lehigh counties.

All told, 32 farms statewide are now safe, including this Montco farm: the New Goshenhoppen United Church of Christ Farm #2 in Upper Hanover Township, a 20-acre crop and beef farm, with a total investment of $181,871 state, $2,013 county, and $27,615 township.

Across the area, the distribution of farms saved was:

Berks County, 2

Chester County, 1

Lehigh County, 1

Montgomery County, 1

Statewide, Lancaster County understandably saw the greatest number of plots protected (six), comprising dairy , crop, and beef farms.