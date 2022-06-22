Add This Elkins Park Business to Roster of Black-Owned Companies to Support

Image via Mitchell & Mitchell Wine.

If you are looking for more Philadelphia-area Black-owned businesses to add to the roster of companies you regularly support, you need look no further than Mitchell & Mitchell Wines in Elkins Park, according to a staff report from The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The wine-making company is one of the fourteen businesses that has made the list of local Black-owned businesses to support right now.

For the cofounders of Mitchell & Mitchell, Frank and Kenya Mitchell, consistency is one of the principles to abide by. The pair started making wine ten years ago after they realized that the libations made up the largest portion of their budget for the dinner parties they hosted and attended with friends and family.

The business is one of the very few Black-owned wine companies in the region. It currently makes over a dozen varietals, such as pinotage, sauvignon blanc, and pinot grigio. The wines range in price from $15 to $40 a bottle.

The business is located at 7909 High School Road in Elkins Park .