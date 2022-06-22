ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stansbury, Heinrich move drought bills through Congress amid New Mexico wildfires

By Adrian Hedden, Carlsbad Current-Argus
 4 days ago

A pair of bills pushed by New Mexico congresspeople and aimed at improving water availability advanced in Congress last week as wildfires ravaged the state driven by increasing aridity and worsening drought.

Some of the worst wildfires in New Mexico’s history continued to burn this week as the Calf Canyon Hermits Peak Fire in the northern part of the state grew to about 345,000 acres as of Tuesday and was 70 percent contained, records show.

Meanwhile in the southwest, the Black Fire was at about 325,000 acres at 68 percent contained.

The two fires, along with others scattered across New Mexico, led to U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury and U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich to introduce bills in their respective chambers of Congress to improve water data collection and appropriate funds to restore groundwater supplies in the state.

The legislation also came during a time of intensifying drought conditions throughout the state, as the U.S. Drought Monitor showed 90 percent of the state was in “extreme” drought as of June 16, the second-worst class, and 52 percent was in “exceptional” drought, the worst class of drought reported by the monitor.

Both categories were defined by surface waters like rivers drying up and fire danger increasing.

On Thursday, the bill package was heard before the House Natural Resources Subcommittee on Water, Oceans, and Wildlife and could soon see a vote to advance toward becoming law.

The Water Data Act would increase federal reporting and data collection on water supplies throughout the country, allowing farmers, ranchers and other users and water-dependent industries better access to information in the coming years.

This will help planning for future aridification and other climate change impacts that affect water availability, Stansbury said.

To aid in restoration of one of the southwest’s most widely-used waterways, the Rio Grande Water Security Act would create a federal program that would draw multiple organizations together to work on restoring the struggling river, while also addressing irrigation needs of Pueblos and Indigenous groups.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33bDtW_0gISh7ie00

“Our river is anticipated to go dry this summer on significant stretches throughout New Mexico on the Rio Grande,” Stansbury said. “If we are going to be able to meet the needs of our farmers, of our communities, of our Tribes, and of the ecosystems that provide life- sustaining support, we must act now.

“Congress must enact legislation to support these communities and their future resilience.”

New Mexico State Engineer Mike Hamman testified in support of the bills at Thursday’s meeting.

He said the aridification of New Mexico and the American West was driven by increasing air pollution and global warming, and government agencies must be able to adapt.

“I fully support these two bills and agree that their passage will assist New Mexico, the arid west, and the nation as we address impacts to our water resources resulting from the uncertain future of observed and modeled temperature increases resulting from global CO2 emissions,” Hamman said.

“What we can measure, we can manage, and what we can manage, we can provide well-planned adaptation strategies for future water resource challenges.”

Both bills had bipartisan support from New Mexico’s House representatives with Democrat U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez and Republican Yvette Herrell signing on as cosponsors.

“The long-term health and viability of the Rio Grande is not a partisan issue. Unless we take swift action, drought will continue to have negative effects on our communities, causing losses in crop yields and forcing ranchers to sell off cattle herds due to lack of water,” Herrell said.

“Ensuring that federal agencies adopt coordinated standards for reporting water data will enable states, tribes, and local communities to more easily access this information, which is vital during the severe drought conditions in New Mexico is currently experiencing.”

Heinrich’s bill the Water Data and Security Act combined the two House bills into one piece of legislation and received its first hearing May 25 before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources and Power Subcommittee.

“We know that the West is facing an historic 1200-year drought and the Rio Grande is projected to run dry across significant reaches this summer,” he said. “It is vital that we use every resource and tool available to address water security.”

Adrian Hedden can be reached at 575-628-5516, achedden@currentargus.com or @AdrianHedden on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Carlsbad Current-Argus: Stansbury, Heinrich move drought bills through Congress amid New Mexico wildfires

