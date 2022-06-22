ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Former Kentucky cops who threw drinks at civilians plead guilty to violating civil rights

By Christopher Leach
Lexington Herald-Leader
 4 days ago

A pair of former Louisville Metro police officers pleaded guilty Tuesday for a conspiracy to violate civil rights through the arbitrary use of force, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Bryan Andrew Wilson, 36, and Curt Flynn, 40, will face a maximum of 10 years in prison for the conviction, according to the DOJ. Wilson also pleaded guilty to a cyberstalking conspiracy charge, which could cause him to face up to five more years in prison.

According to the DOJ, Wilson, Flynn and others threw large beverages – including the container and/or its contents – at civilians. The officers were on duty when they threw the drinks at people. The incidents occurred between August 2018 to September 2019. Wilson and Flynn would obtain the beverages and announce on the police radio words to the effect of, “someone was thirsty” or “thirsty fam” before throwing the beverage.

Wilson and Flynn would speed away after throwing the drinks, according to the DOJ. The civilians were hit by the beverages on multiple occasions, including one incident where the victim was knocked down to the ground.

The events were recorded on cell phones, according to the DOJ. The DOJ said Wilson would show the videos to members of the LMPD Ninth Mobile Unit.

Wilson’s cyberstalking conspiracy charge stemmed from incidents between September and October 2020. The DOJ said he would hack computer applications and steal compromising photographs, videos, and other information from women.

Wilson would subsequently threaten to expose the compromising content unless the women provided additional compromising material to him, according to the DOJ. At least six females were victimized in the conspiracy.

spectrumnews1.com

Oldham County 2-year-old becomes younger member of Mensa

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — The youngest member of Mensa, a society for people with high IQs, lives in Crestwood, Kentucky and she’s just two years old. Isla McNabb is your typical two-year-old, except for the fact she scored in the 99th percentile of intelligence for her age. What...
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
WHAS11

Coroner identifies man killed in interstate motorcycle accident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police’s Traffic Unit is investigating after a motorcyclist died overnight Friday. LMPD said officers responded to a motorcycle fatality just after 10:30 p.m. at I-265 southbound and I-64 westbound. Police say initial reports from witnesses indicate the motorcyclist laid his bike down...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man found shot to death inside Louisville home, LMPD investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death inside a Louisville home Wednesday afternoon. It happened around 4:30 p.m., when Louisville Metro police officers and EMS were called to respond to the 11000 block of Nez Perce Way, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Lexington, KY
We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

