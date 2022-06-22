Former Kentucky cops who threw drinks at civilians plead guilty to violating civil rights

A pair of former Louisville Metro police officers pleaded guilty Tuesday for a conspiracy to violate civil rights through the arbitrary use of force, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Bryan Andrew Wilson, 36, and Curt Flynn, 40, will face a maximum of 10 years in prison for the conviction, according to the DOJ. Wilson also pleaded guilty to a cyberstalking conspiracy charge, which could cause him to face up to five more years in prison.

According to the DOJ, Wilson, Flynn and others threw large beverages – including the container and/or its contents – at civilians. The officers were on duty when they threw the drinks at people. The incidents occurred between August 2018 to September 2019. Wilson and Flynn would obtain the beverages and announce on the police radio words to the effect of, “someone was thirsty” or “thirsty fam” before throwing the beverage.

Wilson and Flynn would speed away after throwing the drinks, according to the DOJ. The civilians were hit by the beverages on multiple occasions, including one incident where the victim was knocked down to the ground.

The events were recorded on cell phones, according to the DOJ. The DOJ said Wilson would show the videos to members of the LMPD Ninth Mobile Unit.

Wilson’s cyberstalking conspiracy charge stemmed from incidents between September and October 2020. The DOJ said he would hack computer applications and steal compromising photographs, videos, and other information from women.

Wilson would subsequently threaten to expose the compromising content unless the women provided additional compromising material to him, according to the DOJ. At least six females were victimized in the conspiracy.