Travel

N2K: Gun Control, Afghanistan Earthquake, July 4 Travel

Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YhPPw_0gISfLUd00

Here are your N2K headlines for June 22, 2022: Lawmakers reach a gun control deal in the senate, at least 1,000 people were killed in an Afghanistan earthquake, and AAA warns of record travel on July 4.

Cheddar News

AEW Women's Champ Nyla Rose on Transgender Visibility to Combat Ignorance

AEW's Nyla Rose, who became the first transgender wrestler in a major U.S. wrestling promotion, joined Cheddar News to talk about achieving the women's title and spoke on the numerous bans on trans athletes that have spread to multiple states nationwide. "A lot of the laws and everything that are coming out are based a lot in fear and lack of understanding. So with someone like myself having this platform being visible, just having the regularity to be seen, hopefully, that's gonna change a few hearts and change a few minds and just show the world that we're like anybody else," she said. "There's no reason to be scared. You know, we deserve just as much of a chance as anybody else to chase our dreams."
WWE
CBS News

Powerful earthquake kills at least 255 in eastern Afghanistan

Kabul, Afghanistan — A strong earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan early Wednesday, killing at least 255 people, authorities said. An additional 250 people were injured, according to the Reuters news agency. Information remained scarce on the magnitude 6 temblor that hit Paktika province, but it comes as the international community...
ENVIRONMENT
#Gun Control#Senate
The Weather Channel

Earthquake Leaves Thousands Dead or Injured in Afghanistan

At least 1,000 people are dead after an earthquake in eastern Afghanistan. At least 1,500 others are injured. The 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck in the middle of the night when many were sleeping. At least 2,000 homes were destroyed by a powerful earthquake that left thousands of people dead and injured...
ENVIRONMENT
Rolling Stone

‘They’re Wiping Us From Earth’: Evading Russian Artillery With a Ukrainian Military Unit

Click here to read the full article. NEAR LYMAN, Ukraine — Crossing the final checkpoint into a battle zone feels like a consecration. The Ukrainian soldiers manning the last friendly post have a singular focus and intensity that’s lacking behind the lines. They wave us through solemnly, without smiles or chatter. We coast through the invisible barrier separating the “front” from the “rear,” then floor the gas and accelerate forward. I’m in eastern Ukraine in late May, in a region called Donbas, where the war has become a whirlwind of carnage that is claiming the lives of as many as 100 Ukrainian...
MILITARY
NBC News

Toddler reunited with parents in U.S. after being left behind in Afghanistan in August

A two-year-old Afghan boy has been reunited with his parents in the U.S. after being stuck in Afghanistan for nine months, his father told NBC News. The parents of Hanzala Hadi had to leave their son behind during the chaos at Kabul airport in August as U.S. troops withdrew and the Taliban seized control of the country, NBC news previously reported. But the boy was then barred from flying out to join them because he did not have an Afghan passport, a requirement set by Qatar which oversees flights for all U.S.-bound Afghan refugees.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

