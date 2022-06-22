ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED AFTER TRAFFIC STOP

By KWHI101.7
kwhi.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Houston man was arrested Tuesday after a traffic stop. Brenham Police report that...

kwhi.com

fox26houston.com

Man found shot to death in South Houston emergency room parking lot

HOUSTON - Authorities are investigating what led to a man's death after he was shot to death and dropped off at an emergency room in South Houston. Emergency officials were called out to a Grace ER on Gulf Fwy around 2 a.m. where they found a man with at least one gunshot wound in the parking lot.
SOUTH HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

1 killed in crash in southwest Houston, drivers tested for DWI

HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to a deadly crash in southwest Houston overnight Saturday. Based on preliminary information by the Houston Police Department, it happened a little before 3:15 a.m. in the 6300 block of Telephone Rd. That's where a Cadillac was heading northbound and a Ford Fiesta was driving southbound.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Man found dead near railroad tracks in NE Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – The body of a man was reportedly found dead next to a railroad track in northeast Houston, according to police. Authorities with the Houston Police Department say they received a call about the dead body around 6:22 p.m. on Friday evening. When officials arrived to the 6600...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Fort Bend Co. deputy shoots, kills man who 'evaded' and 'assaulted' officer

FRESNO, Texas - Several law enforcement agencies are looking into a deadly shooting involving a Fort Bend County deputy and a man who allegedly "evaded" and "assaulted" the officer. According to a press release from the Fort Bend Co. Sheriff's Office, an unidentified deputy conducted a traffic stop in the...
FRESNO, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

TEEN SHOOTS ANOTHER TEEN AT WHAT SHOOTER CLAIMS WAS A ROBBERY ATTEMPT

Initial information says that a man suffered a gunshot wound after attempting to rob someone and he tried to run away, according to the sheriff’s office. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office Precinct 3 units responded to a shooting in northeast Harris County on Friday. The shooting happened in...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

