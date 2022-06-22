ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati’s animal shelter at double capacity as temperatures rise

By Michelle Alfini
spectrumnews1.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI — Week after week, it’s been a similar story at Hamilton County’s no-kill shelter. Dozens of cats and dogs head out for their forever homes or temporary foster stays, while a hundred or more come in as strays or owner surrenders. June is on track...

spectrumnews1.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Cincinnati Zoo welcomes future Cat Ambassador Rozi

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo is welcoming the newest member of its Cat Ambassador Program: Rozi the cheetah cub. The two-month-old cub is getting used to life in Cincinnati and will soon be available for people to see at the Cheetah Encounter thanks to the care of her trainers.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Shelter intake skyrockets nationally following Fourth of July; here's how to keep your pets safe

CINCINNATI — The Fourth of July is quickly approaching and Cincinnati shelter officials are providing tips on how to keep your pets safe during the festivities. According to Cincinnati Animal CARE, animal shelter intake skyrockets across the nation in the days following the Fourth of July. Shelter officials want to make sure your furry friend doesn't end up in a crowded shelter after the holiday.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hamilton County, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Pets & Animals
State
Ohio State
Cincinnati, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Pets & Animals
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Hamilton County, OH
Lifestyle
City
Canfield, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
cincyweekend.com

It’s Hard to go Anywhere in Cincinnati Without Seeing Skyline Chili

CINCINNATI, Ohio - In this Cincy Weekend feature we discover why Skyline Chili is Cincinnati, and Cincinnati is Skyline Chili!. Whether you’re visiting Great American Ball Park, TQL Stadium, Kings Island, the Cincinnati Zoo, Riverbend, Coney Island, or the Brady Music Center, Skyline Chili is there serving up a good time!
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Middletown police help rescue hawk, name it 'Tony Hawk'

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Middletown officers took a different kind of suspect into custody this week. Middletown Division of Police got a call Thursday about a hawk that needed help. Neighbors were worried about him in the area of Plymouth and Carolina streets. Police responded to the scene to get...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
spectrumnews1.com

High gas prices force summer camp to consider cutting back

CINCINNATI — An area summer camp that helps kids in need, now needs help because of high gas prices. It’s the start of summer camp and the lead preschool teacher, Katherine Harden, already has a class full. “It’s been a little… crazy because we’re all learning our new...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Shelters#Animal Control#Temperature Control#Cincinnati Animal Care
Fox 19

Cincinnati Pride Parade returns two years later

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - For the first time since 2019, Cincinnati’s Pride Parade returned on June 25 in Downtown Cincinnati. The Pride Parade was free to the public, traveling down Vine Street toward Fountain Square, and all the way down Seventh Street to Sawyer Point Park. At the festival, people...
CINCINNATI, OH
iheart.com

Treasure Hunter Locates Lost Pirate Riches in Cincinnati Park?

A treasure hunter in search of an apocryphal stash of lost pirate riches believes that he has located the horde's hiding spot in a Cincinnati park. According to a local media report, Adam Means' quest began two years ago when the personal trainer found himself out of work due to the pandemic and began looking into tales of legendary lost treasures. "It was something else to kind of occupy my time," he recalled, "but then I got more into it." One particular story that piqued Means' interest was that of a horde of riches that a steamboat pirate had purportedly hidden in what is now Cincinnati's spacious Eden Park. Intrigued by the possibility that the account could be true, the trainer-turned-treasure hunter set about trying to find it.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Milford firefighters create spray park for children with their hoses

MILFORD, Ohio — Milford firefighters created a safe and fun way for children to beat the summer heat on Thursday. The city of Milford and the Milford Community Fire Department hosted the first community spray park of the summer. It took place at the corner of Main Street and Lila Avenue.
MILFORD, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Pets
1808Delaware

Air Quality Alert Issued For Today In Central Ohio

The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission (MORPC) has issued an Air Quality Alert for Saturday, June 25,. The region – Delaware, Fairfield, Franklin, and Licking counties – is likely to experience ground-level ozone pollution levels that are Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups on the national Air Quality Index (AQI) scale. Saturday’s AQI is forecasted to be 101.
COLUMBUS, OH
WLWT 5

Thousands of glowing lanterns to light up Eden Park in July

CINCINNATI — The Water Lantern Festival is returning to Cincinnati to light up the water in Eden Park. The event will take place on July 9. Organizers said participants can design their own lanterns before setting it afloat on the water. Participants can use their lanterns to write down hopes, dreams or even a letter to a loved one before sending it out into the water. There is expected to be thousands of lanterns in the water.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Western Sports Mall fire, flames shooting out of roof

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Crews are cleaning up after a fire at the Western Hills Sports Mall. Police passing by saw flames shooting out of the top of the building on Ferguson Road and called for help. Officials said flames were reported coming from the roof. It is not clear if...
CINCINNATI, OH
cincinnatirefined.com

Hannah Downs Welcomes You to Cincinnati

Whether you're from Cincinnati or not, Hannah Downs will make it feel like home. She's a lifelong Cincinnati resident as well as a Realtor, social media influencer, and blogger covering all things Greater Cincinnati on www.homewithhannahdowns.com. "I love to explore our city, welcome new people to Cincinnati, and help others...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

'Missing Erica Baker' podcast includes never-seen-before interviews, pictures

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Erica Baker's disappearance and presumed death 23 years ago still haunts the Kettering communtiy. A new true crime podcast takes a deep dive into the 1999 disapperance of Erica Baker. Nathan Edwards, the co-host of "Missing Erica Baker" shares what's included in this podcast that people haven't seen in the hundreds of news stories about the case.
KETTERING, OH
WKRC

A healthy habit many of us started in the pandemic may be a good one to continue

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – You may want to continue that online grocery shopping. Many people started doing this to reduce the risk for COVID-19 in the pandemic. A recent Harris – Instacart poll shows many of us make healthier food choices when we shop this way compared to our in-person store visits. That is because when we are in store, we tend to impulse buy or shop what is on sale rather than sticking to a grocery list, but this recent poll showed a different effect when shopping online.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy