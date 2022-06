BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Excitement is building in Charm City as Baltimore Pride weekend returns. The city is expecting 50,000 people from across the region to come to the city for the celebration of the LGBTQ+ community with a parade, a festival, parties, and more. The event returns in person for the first time since 2019, which is the theme of this year’s celebration. “The theme of our pride is ‘together again’ and I think it just means a lot to see everybody come out celebrating each other,” said Richard Finger, the chair of the Baltimore Pride Parade Committee. The weekend kicks off at Gertrude’s...

