New York City, NY

James Rado, who co-created groundbreaking ‘Hair,’ dies at 90

By MARK KENNEDY, Associated Press
KARK
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — James Rado, co-creator of the groundbreaking hippie musical “Hair,” which celebrated protest, pot and free love and paved the way for the sound of rock on Broadway, has died. He was 90. Rado died Tuesday night in New York City of cardio...

www.kark.com

New York City, NY
