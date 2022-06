A Ceylon man was injured in a collision in Brown County Friday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 4:38 p.m., an unidentified 18 year old female from New Ulm was driving a Subaru Outback northbound on Highway 4 when she stopped for the stop light at the intersection with Highway 14. A Hyundai Elantra driven by Kenneth Conrad Sanz, age 59, of Ceylon, MN, collided with her at the intersection.

