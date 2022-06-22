ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Streator, IL

Streator's 4th of July Celebration 2022

starvedrock.media
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article96.5 the Wolf proudly presents an amazing night of country...

www.starvedrock.media

Comments / 0

Related
starvedrock.media

Life On The Frontier Reenacted In Streator

Have you ever wondered what it would've been like to live in the old frontier days? You can get a taste of what it was like this Saturday in Streator. The Midwest Primitive Rendezvous is happening at Marilla Park. Doing their best to reenact the fur trade in North America from 1680-1840, campers will test their frontier skills for nearly a week. Seminars will include: archery; rifle shooting; quilt making; basket weaving; and cooking. Some of the interesting things you can learn to make at the Midwest Primitive Rendezvous are a leather fly swatter, fishing kit, and fire starting kit.
STREATOR, IL
hoiabc.com

Peoria grocery store lowers gas prices during ‘Fuel Frenzy’

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Pain at the pump took a brief pause Friday as a local grocery store brought its fuel prices down nearly 70 cents. For a couple of hours, HyVee of Peoria welcomed drivers to fill up for $4.61 a gallon. The store manager said they went as low as they could go on the price.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Abandoned church may meet wrecking ball after all

PEORIA, Ill. – Another former church in Peoria will not get the same restoration that the historic Scottish Rite Cathedral did. 25 News reports KDB Group is now petitioning the City of Peoria to tear down the Hale Memorial Church at Main and High Streets. KDB bought the church...
PEORIA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Streator, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Goodwill opens new donation center in East Peoria

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Goodwill of Central Illinois is expanding its reach in Tazewell and Woodford counties. The non-profit held a ribbon-cutting for its new donation center in East Peoria on Tuesday. The facility is located within Spring Pointe Plaza, at 119 West Spring Creek Road. Leadership with Goodwill said the new center makes […]
EAST PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

One Person Dead In Single Vehicle Accident In Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - One Person is dead after a single vehicle car accident. Bloomington Police were notified of the crash at Locust Street and White Oak Road just before 1:30 a.m. The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead, no one else was involved in the incident.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria Police respond to crash at Mcdonald’s

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police responded to an incident at McDonald’s on University Street Friday. According to Peoria Police Lt. Michael Bolan, officers were initially responding to a hit-and-run near Walgreens on University Street. Officers observed a red pickup truck that refused to stop and crashed near Mcdonald’s.
PEORIA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#4th Of July#The Wolf#The Lacs#Confederate Railroad#Lacs
Central Illinois Proud

Multiple arrests in Bloomington over the weekend

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington Police Department has reported three notable incidents that occurred in Bloomington during the weekend of June 17. All three incidents resulted in arrests. On Friday, June 17, at approximately 12:19 a.m., a traffic stop resulted in an arrest on charges of possession of methamphetamine...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
CBS Chicago

Small plane crashes in rural Will County

PEOTONE, Ill. (CBS) -- A small plane went down Friday afternoon in rural Will County.The Peotone Fire Department was on the scene for the small plane crash south of Monee and northeast of Peotone. The closest intersection is Will Center and Eagle Lake roads, but the crash scene is next to Rock Creek and far from any road. The fire departments from the Will County communities of Manhattan and Monee also responded.A heavy tow truck was also on the scene to try to stabilize the back end of the plane's fuselage.CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reported the plane appears to have gone down at a steep angle in a wooded area next to the creek. The engine had come loose from the firewall, and it appeared that the plane stalled out and came down at a nose-down, vertical attitude, Habermehl reported.A person was rescued after being trapped inside the wreckage, and was loaded into a University of Chicago Medicine Aeromedical Network helicopter to be taken to the U of C Medical Center.The person's condition was not immediately available.
WILL COUNTY, IL
starvedrock.media

From A Casey's To A Community Center In Marseilles

Transforming an old gas station into a community center is a vision shared by many in Marseilles. A grand opening is planned for this Saturday at 1 at the site of a new MCMA Community Center. The city is teaming with the Marseilles Ministerial Association to turn the old Casey's on West Bluff Street into a place for after school programs, homework help, summer lunches, art, music and language learning.
MARSEILLES, IL
ourquadcities.com

50-year-old Kewanee tenant found dead

The Housing Authority of Henry County (HAHC) announced Thursday a tenant has died in Washington Apartments, Kewanee. On May 27, 2022, a HAHC staff member noticed a flyer that was not retrieved from an apartment door in the complex, and she contacted the agency’s Tenant Resource Officer for a welfare check.
HENRY COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Sycamore, IL

As a charming city in an idyllic setting, Sycamore is one of the most relaxing destinations in the state of Illinois. It’s a part of DeKalb County and is situated along the lengths of Illinois Route 64. While settlers had already lived there since 1835, Sycamore only became an...
SYCAMORE, IL
WSPY NEWS

Man Accused of Traveling To Meet a Minor in Fairbury

A Marshall County man is facing two sex-related charges in Livingston County. Anthony Jensen, 22, of Wenona was charged with Traveling to Meet a Minor and Indecent Solicitation of a Child, both class three felonies. Jensen was arrested by the Fairbury Police Department at the Circle K gas station in...
FAIRBURY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Deadly car crash in Bloomington early Friday morning

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A series of blown red lights and crashes lead to the death of one driver in Bloomington early Friday morning, police announced. At approximately 1:25 a.m. Friday morning, Bloomington police officers saw a car run two red lights along Market Street. Following these two incidents, the car in question had a minor crash with another vehicle which was stopped at the stop sign. The driver whose car was hit was not injured.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
1440 WROK

#1 Indoor Entertainment Center In The World Is Coming To Illinois This August

Who says arcades are only for kids? If anything, it's the adults' money getting spent at the arcades, so why not join in on the fun while you're waiting for your kiddos!. You've probably already been to Dave & Buster's, PuttShack, Tilted 10, and NickelWorld... but have you stepped foot inside Scene75? I doubt it! The Chicagoland location will be opening August 2022, so make sure to check their website for the Grand Opening date.
ROMEOVILLE, IL
hoiabc.com

TAPS ‘No Kill’ Shelter struggling with inflation amid record number of pet returns

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - TAPS ‘No Kill’ shelter says this is always their toughest time of the year. Inflation is amplifying the need for support. Executive Director, Holly Crotty said high consumer prices are causing more people to return their dogs and cats. They’re seeing more people return their pets than ever before. Which is leading them to packed shelters.
PEORIA, IL
starvedrock.media

Latest In Fatal Amboy Shooting

Some new details have been released regarding a fatal shooting involving a husband and wife in Amboy. Based on evidence gathered so far along with interviews, the Lee County Sheriff's Office says there was an altercation between 19-year-old Emma and 21-year-old Garrett Hicks. Investigators say Emma was injured while Garrett died from a self-inflicted wound from a handgun.
AMBOY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy