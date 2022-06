"You can't beat a classic banana split." Scoops of ice cream layered with fudge and other toppings — a sundae is a special thing. Now that summer has officially started, we wanted to hear about the ice cream shops that serve the most decadent, over-the-top sundaes. Readers were quick to respond. Almost 100 people let us know where you can get a delicious frozen dessert.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO