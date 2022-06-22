Allegan County Health Department to begin COVID-19 vaccinations for young children Thursday

Ofelia Nuñez, 74 of Fennville, Michigan, passed away Sunday, June 12, 2022, in Fennville, Michigan. Born April 2, 1948, in Ramos Arizpe, Coahuila, she was the daughter of the late Jose and Cristina (Mata) Aguirre and the wife of Jose Luis Nuñez. For over 22 years, Ofelia was the owner and operator of Elnorteño, a wonderful boutique in Fennville. She was well known in her local community as well as in Mexico, which she visited often. Holidays were one of Ofelia’s joys in life, especially Christmas, always making it special for her family. Spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren was her biggest love and she leaves them, her husband and her children, with beautiful memories to treasure.
