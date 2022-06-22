Allegan County Health Department to begin COVID-19 vaccinations for young children Thursday

Ronald “Ron” Nienhuis age 84, of Holland, passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Holland Hospital. Ron was born in Holland on May 17, 1938, to James and Gertrude (Fik) Nienhuis. He worked for BASF for 35 years and then for Fris Office Outfitters, part-time until he retired. He was a Veteran of the US Army and a member of the Holland Elks Lodge and the American Legion. Ron loved spending time with his family, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He also loved going to Florida every year to visit friends and the summers they spent at Sandy Pines. He lived for hanging out with friends & the many happy hours that would wind down his days. He was a true Western fan and spent many hours watching his favorite shows. Ron will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

HOLLAND, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO