Allegan County, MI

Allegan County Health Department to begin COVID-19 vaccinations for young children Thursday

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALLEGAN, MI (WHTC AM/FM) – The Allegan County Health Department will start providing COVID-19 vaccinations for children aged 6 months through five years old this Thursday. Both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines will be available, but by...

UPDATE: Allegan County missing Dorr Township teen found

ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office reported at 5:48 a.m. on Saturday, June 25, that 16-year-old Izaih James Blair who was reported missing to police by family has been found and is safe. The Sheriff’s Office appreciates the tips and help from the...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
Zeeland Police Incident Log June 15-22, 2022

HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) — Below is a Zeeland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call the county’s non-emergency line: ‎(800) 249-0911. To share anonymous tips with police agencies, call...
Holland Police Log June 23-24, 2022

HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: ‎(800) 249-0911.
HOLLAND, MI
DeBoer hails Friday’s Supreme Court ruling

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC AM/FM) – While rallies and protests were scheduled this weekend around the area following the U.S. Supreme Court ruling Friday overturning Roe vs Wade, Holland’s former mayor who is running for the State House is applauding that decision. Nancy DeBoer Tweeted Friday “On this day...
HOLLAND, MI
Ronald “Ron” Nienhuis

Ronald “Ron” Nienhuis age 84, of Holland, passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Holland Hospital. Ron was born in Holland on May 17, 1938, to James and Gertrude (Fik) Nienhuis. He worked for BASF for 35 years and then for Fris Office Outfitters, part-time until he retired. He was a Veteran of the US Army and a member of the Holland Elks Lodge and the American Legion. Ron loved spending time with his family, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He also loved going to Florida every year to visit friends and the summers they spent at Sandy Pines. He lived for hanging out with friends & the many happy hours that would wind down his days. He was a true Western fan and spent many hours watching his favorite shows. Ron will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
HOLLAND, MI
Ofelia Nuñez

Ofelia Nuñez, 74 of Fennville, Michigan, passed away Sunday, June 12, 2022, in Fennville, Michigan. Born April 2, 1948, in Ramos Arizpe, Coahuila, she was the daughter of the late Jose and Cristina (Mata) Aguirre and the wife of Jose Luis Nuñez. For over 22 years, Ofelia was the owner and operator of Elnorteño, a wonderful boutique in Fennville. She was well known in her local community as well as in Mexico, which she visited often. Holidays were one of Ofelia’s joys in life, especially Christmas, always making it special for her family. Spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren was her biggest love and she leaves them, her husband and her children, with beautiful memories to treasure.
FENNVILLE, MI
Holland becomes a home for Celtic music and games Saturday

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC AM/FM) – The first annual Holland Waterfront Celtic Festival & Highland Games is an all day event at Riverview Park from 9:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. Saturday. Organizers say the event includes 20 Scottish Clans and societies, Highland Athletic Games, eight Irish and Scottish dance performances, seven Celtic Bands, a pipe and drum band with bagpipes, a kids area, storyteller, magician, a giant leprechaun, historic displays, and food and drink.
HOLLAND, MI
Vernon Everding

Vernon Everding, age 82, of Zeeland, passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at American House Nursing Home. Vern was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He proudly served our country in the US Army serving in Fort Knox in the postal room. Vern was a member of First Reformed Church in Zeeland and worked for 37 years at Haworth in manufacturing. Vern will be remembered for his love of boating, camping, traveling, and playing the electric guitar at church.
ZEELAND, MI

