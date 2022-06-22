ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike Tomlin rules out Antonio Brown reunion with Steelers : 'Y’all know that ain’t happening'

By Jacob Camenker
Sporting News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAntonio Brown has struggled to find steady footing in the NFL since leaving the Steelers during the 2019 NFL offseason. That may be one of the reasons that Brown has expressed a desire to return to Pittsburgh. Brown tweeted in mid-May a thought about his NFL future. Namely, he...

Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Ex-NFL Star Darren Sharper Reaches Settlement In Rape Case

Former NFL player Darren Sharper, who is currently serving a 20-year-prison sentence in charges resulting from a multiple-state rape case, has reached a settlement with the three women who came forward and said they were drugged and raped by the former Super Bowl Champion in 2014. The women brought these...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Alvin Kamara facing significant suspension

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara will likely face a notable suspension for an incident in Las Vegas during Pro Bowl weekend. Kamara was accused of felony battery over a concerning incident at a Las Vegas nightclub. Charges are still pending in the case, but that does not preclude the NFL from handing down its own discipline via the personal conduct policy.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FanSided

NFL world reacts to Rob Gronkowski retiring for a second time

The NFL world is reacting accordingly to Rob Gronkowski retiring for the second time. After two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, future Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski is hanging up the spikes for good this time. Gronkowski was already destined for Canton based strictly on...
NFL
CBS DFW

Former Dallas Cowboys RB Marion Barber found unresponsive, police say

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A source from within the Cowboys organization told CBS 11 News that former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III was found unresponsive at his home in Frisco. Barber was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft out of Minnesota. He played for the Cowboys for six seasons from 2005 through 2010, making the Pro Bowl in his third season in the league. He was a popular player among Cowboys fans, rushing for 975 yards in 2007, using a physical running style to score 24 touchdowns during a two year period. He spent his first six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before joining the Chicago Bears for the 2011 season.The older brother of Houston Texans safety Dominique Barber and the son of former New York Jets running back Marion Barber, Jr., he retired from the NFL at the age of 28 in 2012. Barber retired with 4,780 yards rushing and 53 touchdowns in his career.This is a breaking news story, please click back for updates. 
FRISCO, TX

