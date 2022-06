Beta Phi Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. is proud to announce the 2021 Debutante class. Since 1945, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., Beta Phi Lambda Chapter (Savannah, GA) has presented Debutantes to society. Throughout the past 77 years we have maintained this rich cultural tradition. Despite the challenges presented by COVID-19, the chapter continued with the 2021 Debutante season using Zoom video conferencing. The class of 2021 deserved this experience just as the prior non-COVID-19 Debutante classes.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO