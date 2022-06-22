ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

It’s Going To Be Toasty Outside For BMF

By Chris Cruise
107.9 LITE FM
107.9 LITE FM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Boise Music Festival means a few things to folks who've lived in Boise for a while. Great live music. Hanging out with your friends. Good food. And, of course, sweating your face off!. That's right! This year's Boise Music Festival is once again going to be a warm, sunny...

liteonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
107.9 LITE FM

Things to Bring to Boise Music Festival 2022

SUNSCREEN || Practice safe sun by protecting yourself with sunscreen! Temperatures are expected to reach 88 degrees by noon with a low of 58 degrees after sunset at 9:30 p.m. And remember to reapply sunscreen every two hours!. Photo by || Unsplash. SUN HATS || Expo Idaho, the home of...
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Popular Meridian Event Makes a Triumphant Return This Friday

Last week, Movie Night in Meridian was forced to cancel its free June 17th event and the reason, according to the event’s Facebook, was due to “concerns centered around juveniles being loud with disruptive behavior and causing altercations.” Facebook users commented and shared their experiences including “two fights with over 100 teens.” Whether or not that number was exaggerated, something needed to be done in order for families to be able to take their kids to enjoy a free summer event.
MERIDIAN, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boise, ID
107.9 LITE FM

5 Fun Ways to Beat the Heat as Temperatures Rise in Boise

Summer is officially here, and if you’re newer to the Treasure Valley, you’re in for a real treat. Although this past spring season was relatively cooler than usual, we are technically considered a high desert in the Boise area, and our summers get ridiculously hot. Like, over 100...
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

How to Ride the Ridiculously Fun Giant Slides at JUMP in Downtown Boise

Trying to explain Jack's Urban Meeting Place, better known as JUMP, to someone who doesn't live in Boise is one of the toughest challenges you'll ever face. It defines itself as a not-for-profit, interactive creative center and community gathering place in the heart of downtown Boise. That answer is rarely good enough for someone as they stand outside in awe of this truly one-of-a-kind architectural marvel. The follow-up questions just flow.
BOISE, ID
Whiskey Riff

Idaho Fisherman Finds Monster Mule Deer Carcass In The Boise River

When people talk about river monsters, I don’t think this is what they have in mind… Matt Keller, founder of Old Hat Outdoors, set out for a little fly fishing trip the Boise River two weeks ago, hoping to catch some nice trout. According to Meat Eater, the fish weren’t bitin’, but I’d say he got one hell of a trade off. As he made his way down the river, he noticed something big caught in some brush. He made […] The post Idaho Fisherman Finds Monster Mule Deer Carcass In The Boise River first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Food#Bmf#Boise Music Festival
107.9 LITE FM

5 Best Breakfasts in Boise According to Google Reviews

Boise is home to some incredible restaurants. From unique décor to decadent dishes to classic favorites. Here are the top 5 Boise Breakfast or Brunch places that are currently topping Google Reviews from local Idahoans. There was no perfect 5 star but here are the top ranked with info from the restaurant and a couple of real recent google reviews.
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Boise Residents Can’t Stop Breaking One Simple Law

Have you ever sat in a restaurant finishing a basket of warm breadsticks or some soft delicious rolls before the main course arrived? Requesting a to-go bag for a meal that went unfinished is a common occurrence. Bread is a high source of carbohydrates which can make your stomach hurt and ruin the rest of your day.
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

10 Things That Locals Say Can Make Boise Great Again

First and foremost, Boise is amazing. I had the pleasure of getting up here from San Antonio, Texas after accepting a job here in Boise in October of 2021 and it's been nothing short of fantastic. Where do I even begin? The views of the mountains, the incredible weather (even if snow is an entirely new thing to me), the people, the nightlife... I mean, I could go on and on.
BOISE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
104.3 WOW Country

This Idaho Town Named One of the Most Romantic in the Country

Idaho natives will apricate this town getting a chance to shine. First since we are talking about romance check out some of the top date ideas in Idaho. You've landed a date...so, where do you go? Not the movies, you don't have a chance to talk. You don't want to Netflix and Chill, you're trying to get serious with them. So, here are five fantastic first date ideas in Boise, Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
hotelnewsresource.com

Hilton Garden Inn Boise Downtown Sold

Noble Investment Group today announced the acquisition of the Hilton Garden Inn Boise | Downtown, capping more than $1.0 billion of investment activity over the past year. Boise is the Pacific Northwest's third most populous region behind Seattle and Portland, known for its combination of urban lifestyle and outdoor adventure. The city is rapidly growing due to its affordability and quality of life, ranking No. 1 on Indeed's list of cities with the fastest job growth and among Forbes list of Fastest-Growing City in America. The city is home to three Fortune 500 companies, Albertsons, Inc., Boise Cascade, and Micron Technology Inc., as well as numerous corporate headquarters, including the Simplot World Headquarters, one block from the hotel.
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Idaho’s Oldest Restaurant is Not in Boise

If you're looking for something to do this summer while discovering a hidden gem of Idaho, then it's time to drive to Coeur d'Alene. There's a restaurant that serves barbecue but is the oldest in the state. The Snake Pit has served great food and a unique indoor atmosphere for over 130 years.
107.9 LITE FM

How to Win Boise Music Festival Tickets With 107.9 LITE-FM This Week

You didn't mean to procrastinate. Boise Music Festival just kind of snuck up on you! Don't worry, we will get you your tickets this week!. After a two-year break that none of us wanted to take, the biggest one-day music festival in the state of Idaho is back this Saturday, June 25 at Expo Idaho! Gates for Boise Music Festival will open at 10 a.m. and you'll need a ticket to see the incredible line-up on this year's Commercial Tire Main Stage.
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

107.9 LITE FM

Boise, ID
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

107.9 LITE FM plays the best adult contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy