HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Highland County Sheriff confirmed Friday that a deputy was involved in a deadly shooting. The incident occurred in the overnight hours of June 24. At 2:30 a.m., the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office received a call for service from the Florida Highway Patrol regarding a white van traveling north in the southbound lanes of US 27 near State Road 70 in the Lake Placid area. Deputies responded and at 2:31 a.m., they located a white Econoline van in the area.

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO