ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor, MI

2 people killed after a fiery crash on I-94 in Taylor (Taylor, MI)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tz8GB_0gISYFN400
2 people killed after a fiery crash on I-94 in Taylor (Taylor, MI)Nationwide Report

On Tuesday, two people lost their lives following a fiery crash in Taylor. As per the initial information, the fatal three-vehicle wreck was reported at 7:55 a.m. on westbound Interstate 94 near Beech Daly Road [...]

Read More >>

More Michigan News from Nationwide Report™

Michigan Resources from Nationwide Report™

Want more? Follow us on NewsBreak and join our Daily Newsletter.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

Trooper, pedestrian injured after crash on I-75 in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A state patrol car that had pulled to the side of the highway in Detroit for an investigation was re-ended by a driver Saturday evening. State police say they received a report of a pedestrian on the I-75 freeway near Dearborn Street. The trooper had just...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Walled Lake man killed in motorcycle crash in Oakland County

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Mich. (FOX 2) - A Walled Lake man was killed following a motorcycle crash in Oakland County. The crash happened around 3:00 p.m. Friday on Dixie Highway near Hutchinson Drive in Springfield Township. Police say the victim was riding a 2006 Harley-Davidson motorcycle south on Dixie Highway near...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

MSP: Man shot on the Lodge Freeway overnight; currently stable

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Michigan State Police are investigating an overnight shooting on the Lodge Freeway on Sunday. Troopers were sent to Detroit Receiving Hospital for a man who said he was shot on the freeway. He was leaving a party at 1:20 a.m. on Outer Dr near...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Taylor, MI
Accidents
Local
Michigan Accidents
City
Detroit, MI
City
Taylor, MI
Taylor, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Nationwide Report

2 people killed, 2 others hospitalized after a multi-vehicle wreck in Farmington Hills (Farmington Hills, MI)

2 people killed, 2 others hospitalized after a multi-vehicle wreck in Farmington Hills (Farmington Hills, MI)Nationwide Report. On Thursday morning, two people lost their lives while two others suffered injuries following a chain-reaction crash in Farmington Hills. As per the initial information, the fatal multi-vehicle wreck took place just before 10:30 a.m. on WB I-696 near the I-275 interchange [...]
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
Nationwide Report

Woman in critical condition after a hit-and-run crash in Detroit (Detroit, MI)

Woman in critical condition after a hit-and-run crash in Detroit (Detroit, MI)Nationwide Report. On Thursday morning, a woman suffered critical injuries following a two-vehicle collision in Detroit while officers arrested another woman who initially fled the scene after the accident. As per the initial information, the hit-and-run crash took place before 6 a.m. on 7 Mile [...]
DETROIT, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Speeding driver crashes into tree

WYANDOTTE — Speeding over the railroad tracks on westbound Emmons the afternoon of June 2 caused a 19-year-old Detroit man to lose control of his vehicle and cross into the eastbound lane before crashing into a tree. His car was badly damaged, and he had a head injury and...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 94#Traffic Accident#Michigan Drivers#Daily Newsletter
webcenterfairbanks.com

Decaying body of boy, 3, found in freezer; mother arrested

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (Gray News) - A 30-year-old woman has been arrested after the decomposing body of her 3-year-old son was found in a basement freezer in the family’s westside Detroit home. Police Chief James White told reporters that officers and members of Child Protective Services discovered the body...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
fox2detroit.com

Woman arrested after fleeing Detroit crash she caused

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A woman caused a head-on crash in Detroit then fled the scene Thursday morning. Police said the woman was traveling west on 7 Mile in a Jeep when she crossed the centerline and hit a Nissan before 6 a.m. Read more Detroit news here. A woman...
WTOL 11

Car drives into water in Point Place

TOLEDO, Ohio — A driver lost control of their car just before midnight on Shoreland Avenue in Point Place and drove into the Ottawa River. The driver was not hurt and was already out of the water when water rescue crews arrived at the scene. Crews at the scene...
TOLEDO, OH
deadlinedetroit.com

Mother of 3 killed in I-94 crash fell asleep at wheel after overnight shift

A mother driving home from an overnight shift at FedEx in Romulus reportedly fell asleep and caused a head-on crash that killed her and the driver of another vehicle. The crash on Westbound I-94 at Beech Daly closed the freeway from 8:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m Tuesday, according to The Detroit News. A preliminary investigation by Michigan State Police, the paper reported, showed a sedan crashed into a pickup truck in the freeway's left lane and the truck crashed into a semi in the center lane.
ROMULUS, MI
fox2detroit.com

18-year-old man dead after Ypsilanti Township shooting

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A man has died after he was shot Wednesday afternoon in Ypsilanti Township. Washtenaw County Sheriff's deputies responded to the 1000 block of S. Harris Road at 4:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found a shooting victim, 18-year-old Sean Longoria. Longoria was taken to a hospital,...
YPSILANTI, MI
nbc25news.com

Motorcyclist dead after crash on Dixie Highway in Oakland County

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - Michigan State Police say one person is dead after their motorcycle went off the road on Dixie Highway. The crash happened around 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday on Dixie Hwy. near Grange Hall Rd. in Groveland Township. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on scene. Police believe alcohol...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

43K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy