2 people killed after a fiery crash on I-94 in Taylor (Taylor, MI)
On Tuesday, two people lost their lives following a fiery crash in Taylor. As per the initial information, the fatal three-vehicle wreck was reported at 7:55 a.m. on westbound Interstate 94 near Beech Daly Road [...]
