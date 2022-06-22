2 people killed after a fiery crash on I-94 in Taylor (Taylor, MI) Nationwide Report

On Tuesday, two people lost their lives following a fiery crash in Taylor. As per the initial information, the fatal three-vehicle wreck was reported at 7:55 a.m. on westbound Interstate 94 near Beech Daly Road [...]

Read More >>

More Michigan News from Nationwide Report™

Michigan Resources from Nationwide Report™