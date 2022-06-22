ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Life in Prison for a North Oak Cliff Woman in Murder-for-Hire Case

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDallas (WBAP/KLIF) – A North Oak cliff woman will spend the rest of her life in a federal prison in the murder-for-hire case involving her late husband. 50-year old Jennifer Faith pleaded guilty in February to tricking her high school sweetheart into killing Jamie...

