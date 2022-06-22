Sporting KC’s Graham Zusi named to MLS Team of the Week

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City defender Graham Zusi’s left-footed banger on Sunday earned him a spot on Major League Soccer’s Week 15 Team of the Week.

“Zusi for President!” Sporting KC forward Johnny Russell screamed as he interrupted Zusi’s post-game press conference.

“President Zusi” put on a vintage performance on the road in Nashville, including a long-range goal with his left foot that turned out to be the game-winner.

Since 2010, Zusi has 10 goals from outside the box, making him the second all-time goal-scorer from long distance, trailing only Benny Feilhaber (11).

At 35 years old, “Zeus” is the club’s all-time appearances and minutes leader, earning him the Mr. Sporting Kansas City nickname (one of many).

Zusi has played in 12 games this season, missing a few due to an injury. Despite a slow start to the season for the club, Zusi has been a constant on the backline.

Former Kansas City forward Josh Wolff, who is now the manager for Austin FC, was selected as the Team of the Week coach.

Week 15 Team of the Week

Goalkeeper: Carlos Coronel (New York Red Bulls)

Defenders: Jon Gallagher (Austin FC), Jackson Ragen (Seattle Sounders), Graham Zusi (Sporting Kansas City)

Midfielders: Talles Magno (NYCFC), Luquinhas (New York Red Bulls), Obinna Nwobodo (FC Cincinnati), Jefferson Savarino (Real Salt Lake)

Forwards: Gustavo Bou (New England Revolution), Josef Martinez (Atlanta United), Raul Ruidiaz (Seattle Sounders)

Coach: Josh Wolff (Austin FC)

Bench: Brad Stuver (Austin FC), Marcelo Silva (Real Salt Lake), Aidan Morris (Columbus Crew), Andres Cubas (Vancouver Whitecaps), Fabian Herbers (Chicago Fire), Dejan Joveljic (Los Angeles Galaxy), Ercan Kara (Orlando City SC)

Zusi and the rest of Sporting Kansas City will host United Omaha of USL League 1 on Wednesday in the quarterfinals of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

