Hualapai reopens after fatal crash

A driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Summerlin on Wednesday morning, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed.

It happened in the southbound lanes of Hualapai Way after Charleston Boulevard. Police said the driver lost control of the car and hit a wall. They were transported to a local hospital, where they were pronounced deceased.

Traffic on Hualapai was blocked off from Charleston Boulevard to Homestretch Drive while detectives investigated the crash. As of 8:11 a.m., all lanes had reopened, according to the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.

KTNV traffic reporter Zora Asberry recommended the use of Town Center Drive as an alternate route.

"Alcohol is not believed to be a factor at this point," a public information officer for LVMPD told KTNV.

Road closures in the area were expected to remain in place until detectives complete their investigation.