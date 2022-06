It's that time of year! The annual bear migration through Hudson has begun, with a confirmed black bear sighting at Hudson Springs Park. (Photo is from last year's sighting). It is common for young black bears to travel great distances in search of new habitat, and they travel through Hudson every year without causing a problem. They usually move out of the area quickly. While they’re here, it’s best to bear-proof your yard to discourage them from hanging around.

HUDSON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO