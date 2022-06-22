ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossier City, LA

Barksdale Service Man Arrested On Charges of Child Pornography

By Gary McCoy
 4 days ago
A United States service man signed on to protect our country, but allegedly, it was our country's youngest who needed protection from him. Matthew Daigle is currently in Bossier Max and no bond has been set after his arrest. The 23 year old airman, stationed...

