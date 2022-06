Two more matches have been announced for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. During the June 24 episode of AEW Rampage, Swerve Strickland revealed that he and Keith Lee will be facing Suzuki-gun's El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru at this Sunday's event. Lee and Strickland have experienced some friction between them since the Interim AEW World Title Contendership Battle Royale, though that has not stopped them from picking up wins in the Tag division. Lee says that even though things between them are not smoothed out quite yet, they can get there.

