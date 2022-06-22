Explore scenic views on a train ride in Van Buren
VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Crystal and Perry were down in Van Buren Wednesday morning on June 22 continuing our Summer Road Tour and exploring all the fun things the town has to offer.
From train rides through the beautiful Boston mountains to stock car racing, there are plenty of opportunities for the whole family to explore Van Buren and its surrounding areas.
Watch as Crystal and Perry break it all down on KNWA Today.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.
Comments / 0