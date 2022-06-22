ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Van Buren, AR

Explore scenic views on a train ride in Van Buren

By Jacob Smith
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 4 days ago

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Crystal and Perry were down in Van Buren Wednesday morning on June 22 continuing our Summer Road Tour and exploring all the fun things the town has to offer.

From train rides through the beautiful Boston mountains to stock car racing, there are plenty of opportunities for the whole family to explore Van Buren and its surrounding areas.

Watch as Crystal and Perry break it all down on KNWA Today.

Related
travelexperta.com

Scarlett Manor in Cave Springs, Arkansas: Stunning Farmhouse To Stay At

My husband and I decided to go on a trip with our kids to a different place this time, while looking at options, we come across Cave Springs in Arkansas, a beautiful location surrounded by nature and an amazing golf course. The fun part of traveling is doing research and I needed to find a good place to stay, that’s when I found The Scarlett Manor, a stunning farmhouse that will leave you speechless.
CAVE SPRINGS, AR
5NEWS

Chipotle to open a Fort Smith location

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A Chipotle Mexican Grill will open in Fort Smith later this year and will be part of a multi-tenant redevelopment of the former Logan’s Roadhouse restaurant in the northeast corner of Rogers Avenue and Interstate 540. Eric Nelson, principal and vice president of brokerage...
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

Visitors of Natural Dam Falls share litter concerns

NATURAL DAM, Ark. — Residents of Natural Dam, Arkansas are putting a group together to solve a littering issue at the Natural Dam Falls. Crystal Pyron says she went swimming with her family on Wednesday at the Natural Dam Falls. Being a walking distance away, Pyron has observed the area littering issue for 8 years.
NATURAL DAM, AR
talkbusiness.net

‘The Bricks’ to expand residential living space in downtown Fort Smith

More residential living will open in downtown Fort Smith as early as January 2023, with Ghan & Cooper Commercial Properties beginning a $6.5 million renovation of a former hotel into 66 apartments. The developers say it will provide “convenience living” amid “modern luxuries.”. Fort Smith-based Ghan &...
FORT SMITH, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Hot air balloon festival returns to Fayetteville in August

A hot air balloon festival that debuted in Fayetteville a few years ago is set to return this summer. The third annual SOAR NWA festival is scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Aug. 26-27 at Drake Field. The event will include a variety of hot air balloon activities (weather permitting), a...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
