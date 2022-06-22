UMass Amherst reimbursed for cost of COVID-19 supplies

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The Federal Government will reimburse the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency and UMass Amherst for money spent containing the COVID-19 pandemic.

FEMA will pay $51-million to MEMA to reimburse for supplies purchased between March 2020 and July 2021. These include alcohol swabs, hospital gowns, body bags, hand sanitizer, facemasks, and much more.

“FEMA is pleased to be able to assist UMass Amherst with these costs,” said FEMA Region 1 Regional Administrator Lori Ehrlich. “Providing resources for our partners on the front lines of the pandemic fight is critical to their success, and our success as a nation.”

In addition, FEMA will pay UMass Amherst $6.6-million for the cost of COVID-19 testing. The University conducted more than 263,000 covid tests from August 2020 to August 2021.

