PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Kentucky Department of Agriculture have increased funding for one program for farmers’ markets. The Kentucky Department of Agriculture announced that an additional $25,000 in funding would be put towards the Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program (FMNP). This will boost the total funding of the program to more than half a million dollars, doing their part to help ensure inflation does not leave Eastern Kentucky seniors in trouble.

JOHNSON COUNTY, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO