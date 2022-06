COLUMBUS, Ohio – Governor Mike DeWine has announced that starting Monday, June 27, Ohioans will soon be able to renew their driver’s license online, adding to the extensive list of services through the Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) that can now be completed at the newly upgraded BMV.Ohio.Gov, rather than in-person. The projects underscore the administration’s commitment to transforming the BMV customer experience, significantly lowering the number of reasons Ohioans have to visit a BMV site.

