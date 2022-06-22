SCOTUS Won’t Protect Bayer AG from Roundup Suit from Sonoma County Man

The first ever Windsor Pride Festival is being held this weekend on the Windsor Town Green. The free event happens tomorrow from 2 to 9 PM and will feature entertainment, food and drink, and community resources for kids and adults. The Grand Marshall will be Lorene Romero, an openly gay Windsor resident, while 7-year-old Dina Nofi, who identifies as transgender, will be junior grand marshall. Community resources will be ready to offer support from organizations like Face to Face, Positive Images, and LGBTQ Connections. Proceeds raised from the Windsor Pride Event will benefit the People for Parks Foundation and local LGBTQ non-profits.
