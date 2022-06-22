ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

SCOTUS Won’t Protect Bayer AG from Roundup Suit from Sonoma County Man

ksro.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Supreme Court won’t protect Bayer AG from claims that its weedkiller...

www.ksro.com

Comments / 0

Related
ksro.com

Speaker Pelosi’s Husband Getting Criminal Complaints Out of Napa County

The District Attorney in Napa County, California is announcing that criminal complaints are being filed against Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul, for his May 28th DUI crash. The DA says Paul Pelosi’s blood alcohol content was 0.082 percent. TMZ reports two misdemeanor charges will include DUI causing injury. Pelosi was involved in a car accident while behind the wheel of his 2021 Porsche. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was not with her husband at the time of the incident. The driver of the other vehicle reported shoulder and neck pain and was seeking care from his own doctor.
NAPA COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

John Cregan Named Santa Rosa Police Chief

The city of Santa Rosa is appointing John Cregan as the new chief of police. Cregan has 23-years of law enforcement experience, including 17-years with the Santa Rosa Police Department. He has been serving as the interim chief since Ray Navarro retired in May. Cregan’s experience includes working as a police captain, and managing both the Special Services and Field Services divisions. His term will begin on July 3rd, and city officials say there will be a swearing-in ceremony in the coming weeks.
SANTA ROSA, CA
ksro.com

Santa Rosa Man Arrested for Killing, Burying Man Near Forestville

A man from Santa Rosa is behind bars on suspicion of killing and burying a man from Windsor. The victim was found in a shallow grave near Forestville after being reported missing on June 13th. He had been shot to death. Investigators say the men were last seen together on June 10th, leaving Windsor with a large sum of cash to buy a car. The suspect, 33-year-old Juan Martinez, was arrested Tuesday and is facing the charges of murder, robbery and extortion.
SANTA ROSA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sonoma County, CA
Government
County
Sonoma County, CA
Local
California Government
City
Sonoma, CA
ksro.com

SRJC Unveils Olympic Size Pool and Aquatic Center

The new aquatic center at Santa Rosa Junior College is officially open for swimmers. The college held a dedication ceremony for the state-of-the-art facility and its Olympic-sized swimming pool on Thursday. It’s the only Olympic-sized swimming pool between Petaluma and the Oregon border. The $4.3-million facility will be used by SRJC’s swim and dive teams, and members of the local community.
SANTA ROSA, CA
ksro.com

Small Grass Fire Contained in Galvin Park

A small grass fire has been put out in Galvin Park. Yesterday afternoon, two fire engines responded to a report of a vegetation fire in the park next to Bennett Valley Road. Firefighters quickly contained the small grass fire to a 30 x 50 foot area in between Bennett Valley Road and an access road within the park. No structure damage or injuries were reported. No word on the cause either.
SANTA ROSA, CA
ksro.com

Driver and Passenger Hurt in Petaluma Bus Crash

A Petaluma Transit bus crash caused a power outage in a neighborhood and damage to traffic lights. On Thursday morning, a bus carrying one passenger was traveling southbound on Maria Drive, just before East Washington Street, when it left the roadway and struck a fence on the south side of Maria Drive. The bus continued southbound through the intersection striking a traffic control box, fence, and power pole before coming to a rest. The bus driver and passenger sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene by paramedics. Power was quickly restored to most customers affected by the outage. With traffic lights knocked out and in need of repair, temporary stop signs and illuminating lights have been put in place to remind drivers to stop at the intersection. The cause of the crash is still being investigated.
PETALUMA, CA
ksro.com

Windsor Hosts First Pride Festival Saturday

The first ever Windsor Pride Festival is being held this weekend on the Windsor Town Green. The free event happens tomorrow from 2 to 9 PM and will feature entertainment, food and drink, and community resources for kids and adults. The Grand Marshall will be Lorene Romero, an openly gay Windsor resident, while 7-year-old Dina Nofi, who identifies as transgender, will be junior grand marshall. Community resources will be ready to offer support from organizations like Face to Face, Positive Images, and LGBTQ Connections. Proceeds raised from the Windsor Pride Event will benefit the People for Parks Foundation and local LGBTQ non-profits.
WINDSOR, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy