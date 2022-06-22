Denver City Council Approves Public Financing for All Inn Motel Project

The Colorado Historic Opera Houses Circuit is a new cultural offering that connects five mountain opera houses in Central City, Telluride, Leadville, Aspen and Ouray. Connecting the venues on its website, the circuit, which launched June 23, provides a calendar of events happening at each one, as well as a map of where all the houses are in relation to each other. All of the structures are on the National Register of Historic Places, so if you're looking for historic buildings that still have their original character, you'll find them on this tour. Built between 1878 and 1913, the now-reopened opera houses, which have been closed since the onset of COVID, give visitors the opportunities to enjoy live shows in the same place they were seen over a century ago, as well as music and film festivals, building tours and rentals.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO