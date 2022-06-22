CARROLL COUNTY BRIDGE OPEN AFTER REHABILITATION PROJECT

A pair of Bethany residents were left with minor injuries in a one-vehicle rollover accident just before 11:30 this (Friday) morning in Harrison County. According to Troop H of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at 11:15 A.M. 31-year-old Bethany resident Ethan R. Mann was driving a 1997 Infiniti QK4 westbound on Route H about two miles west of Gilman City when the vehicle went off the north side of the roadway. The vehicle came back onto the roadway but then overturned and came to rest on its wheels off the south side of the highway.

BETHANY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO