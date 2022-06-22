CARROLL COUNTY BRIDGE OPEN AFTER REHABILITATION PROJECT

The Missouri Department of Transportation has planned general highway maintenance and construction work in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of June 27 – July 3. Most routine work zones will stop for the Independence Day holiday, but some long-term work zones and closures will remain in place. If possible, work zones will stop at noon on Friday, July 1 and resume the morning of Tuesday, July 5.
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KMIZ) On Saturday morning, the Missouri Department of Transportation will close the passing lanes in both the east and westbound lanes on Interstate 70 at the High Hill overpass at mile marker 180 to replace traffic barriers in the area. “The overpass column in the median was hit Thursday night, and in order
Two drivers had minor injuries following a sideswipe incident on Missouri 146 in Grundy County. State Troopers report 38-year-old Felica D Terhune of Jamesport was eastbound and crossed the centerline, sideswiping a westbound vehicle driven by 32-year-old Amy M Nguyen of Trenton. Both had minor injuries. Nguyen was taken to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton for treatment, Terhune refused treatment at the scene. They were wearing safety belts.
The Field School Property will become the Grand River Multi-purpose Center after the new school addition is complete. Superintendent Dr Dan Wiebers says the Board approved the sale of the property. Wiebers says the sale contract locks everything in until the sale is finalized when the district moves to the...
While year-to-date precipitation in Trenton is nearly one inch below normal, other areas of Missouri are beginning to show some drought-like conditions. The drought monitor map, released on Thursday for conditions as of Tuesday, indicates that 29% of the state is experiencing abnormally dry conditions. That figure is up from just 3.66% of the state experiencing abnormally dry conditions in the report last week. This includes Lafayette and Saline counties plus small portions of the adjacent counties of Carroll, Ray, Johnson, Pettis, Cooper, and Howard.
The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two men in Grundy County on Friday night, June 24, 2022. Thirty-two-year-old Mitchell Knapp of Trenton was accused of felonies of possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a firearm. He was also accused of the misdemeanors of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Knapp was taken to the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center on a 24-hour hold.
A pair of Bethany residents were left with minor injuries in a one-vehicle rollover accident just before 11:30 this (Friday) morning in Harrison County. According to Troop H of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at 11:15 A.M. 31-year-old Bethany resident Ethan R. Mann was driving a 1997 Infiniti QK4 westbound on Route H about two miles west of Gilman City when the vehicle went off the north side of the roadway. The vehicle came back onto the roadway but then overturned and came to rest on its wheels off the south side of the highway.
Trooper Saxton Pliley (l) and Trooper Jackson Schmedding (r). Photo by Missouri State Highway Patrol. Two recent graduates of the Missouri State Highway Patrol Academy have been assigned to Troop H, headquartered in St. Joseph. Trooper Saxton Pliley of Jamesport has been assigned to Zone 10, serving Daviess and DeKalb...
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department report for the middle portion of June includes:. June 10th, a fraud investigation where a citizen’s identity was stolen. The victim learned of the incident when a new card was received in the mail. June 16th a traffic stop for a non-moving violation....
Amy Jo Muehler, age 49, of rural Cole Camp, MO, formerly of Norborne, MO, died Thursday, June 23, 2022, at her home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Concordia, MO, with Rev. Michael Pottschmidt and Rev. Andrew Lehenbauer officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Graveside services will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Hankinson, ND. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Saint Paul Lutheran High School in Concordia, MO in care of Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home. Friends may sign the online register book at www.campbell-lewis.com.
The Warrensburg Convention and Visitors Bureau 2022 grant program is accepting applications to provide startup funding to nonprofits hosting events, programs, and sporting events that promote the development and growth of overnight tourism in Warrensburg. A news release says the next application deadline is Friday, July 29, 2022. Applications and...
Hedrick Medical Center was on lock-down Wednesday after receiving a threat against a doctor who works at the hospital. Police investigated the threat and a warrant was issued for a 52-year-old male of Norborne. With further investigation and working with the Hospital, on Wednesday, the man was located and arrested...
A 16-year-old Lathrop girl was left with moderate injuries in a one-vehicle accident on Interstate 35 in Clay County Wednesday evening. According to the accident report the 16-year-old was driving a 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee northbound on I-35 at the 30.8 mile marker in Clay County at 6:22 P.M. when the vehicle went off the left side of the roadway. The Jeep came back onto the roadway and began skidding before going off the right side of the highway surface.
A 35-year-old volunteer firefighter who was injured while fighting a blaze has died. Officials say Joshua Haynes, of Pleasanton, died Wednesday. He was injured on Monday while helping fight a fire at the Carpenter Chiropractor Clinic in Pleasanton. He was flown to the University of Kansas Hospital. Haynes volunteered with...
For the naturalists with the Missouri Department of Conservation, yellow is warmth on the face. For native plant gardeners, you may think that the end of summer is the “yellow season.” But in June there are coreopsis waving in the wind. “There is also one member of Missouri’s...
Several Bookings at the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Wednesday at about 1:00 pm, 52-year-old Kent A Milligan of Norborne was booked for alleged Terroristic Threats. The arrest on a Livingston County warrant was in Lafayette. Milligan was transported to the Chillicothe Police Department and later to the Jail. He is held with no bond allowed.
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The city of Independence said vandals targeted the sprayground at McCoy Park early Thursday, throwing more than 80 glass bottles with some shattering on the ground. City officials said 18 of its 24 park maintenance crewmembers spent hours Thursday cleaning up the sprayground and removing pieces...
