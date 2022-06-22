ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, MN

Morning Devotional – Pardons Your Iniquities

By Seth Coburn
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour Wednesday morning devotional this week is presented...

Redwood County Court News for June 13 – 19, 2022

Aaron Dudley Johnson, Minneapolis: gross misdemeanor traffic – DWI – second-degree driving while impaired, refuse to submit to chemical test, local confinement 365 days, stay305 days for two years, credit for 57 days time served, supervised probation two years, fees and fines $1,015. Rebecca Ann Anderson, Hugo: petty...
REDWOOD COUNTY, MN
Merva L. Burich

Merva L. Burich, age 91, of Hutchinson, Minnesota, passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Graveside service will be Monday, June 27, 2022, at 10:00 A.M. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Silver Lake, Minnesota. Arrangements are with the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel of Hutchinson.
HUTCHINSON, MN
Wendell F. Herrmann

Wendell F. Herrmann, age 91, of Norwood Young America, Minnesota, passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Arlington, Minnesota. Funeral service will be Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at All Saints Lutheran Church in Norwood Young America with interment following at the Forest Hill Cemetery in Norwood Young America. Visitation will be at the church on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, from 4:00-8:00 P.M. and on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, one hour prior to the service. Military Honors will be by Norwood American Legion Edward Born Post 343. Arrangements are with the Paul-McBride Funeral Chapel of Norwood Young America.
NORWOOD YOUNG AMERICA, MN
Genevieve Mary Lhotka

Genevieve Mary Lhotka, age 75 of Hutchinson, Minnesota, passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at Holy Family Catholic Church in Silver Lake, Minnesota. Interment following at Holy Family Cemetery in Silver Lake. Visitation will be held beginning at 8:00 A.M. until the time of Mass at the church on Tuesday. In memory of Mom, please wear bright colors! Arrangements are with Maresh Funeral Home in Silver Lake.
SILVER LAKE, MN
Michael A. Fuchs

Michael A. Fuchs, age 37, of Hutchinson, Minnesota, passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Memorial service will be Thursday, June 30, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment at the church cemetery. Gathering of family and friends will be at the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, from 5:00-8:00 P.M. Further visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the service. Arrangements are with the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel of Hutchinson.
HUTCHINSON, MN
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

11-year-old girl catches huge carp with her bare hands in Lake Minnetonka

LAKE MINNETONKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Freese family from St. Michael are avid fishers who often go out on a lake twice a week during the summer. Mike Freese has taught his 11-year-old daughter Maddie Freese what he knows about the craft, and she catches more than her fair share, but on Tuesday, she snagged a big carp in a way that neither she nor her family had ever seen before.
MINNETONKA, MN
mprnews.org

Roads closed due to flooding after storms in central Minnesota

Repeated rounds of thunderstorms late Thursday and early Friday brought flooding rain to parts of central Minnesota, along with hail and high winds. The National Weather Service relayed a report from law enforcement officials on Friday morning "that the Little Elk River is flooding in the town of Randall. Some residences are being evacuated ... due to the flooding."
RANDALL, MN
CBS Minnesota

SCOTUS decision turns Minnesota into Midwest island of abortion access

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A woman's choice to terminate a pregnancy is no longer a right granted in all 50 states. "Today is an absolutely devastating and horrible day," Sarah Stoesz, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood North Central States lamented in a news conference. "Because the right to abortion is no longer constitutionally protected by federal law it now depends on where you live as to whether or not you can have an abortion or whether you have to travel to another state." Indeed, data from the Minnesota Department of Health shows roughly 10% of patients seeking abortions in Minnesota...
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Numerous severe storms likely in Minnesota Friday night

After flooding rains soaked parts of central Minnesota Thursday night through Friday morning, another round of heavy rain and severe storms is expected to blast through Minnesota Friday night through Saturday morning. NOAA's Storm Prediction Center has placed all but extreme northeast Minnesota under a threat for severe storms, with...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Next Weather: Thunderstorms rumbling over north-central, northeastern Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS – Severe thunderstorms over parts of Minnesota are expected to diminish Friday morning, but WCCO meteorologist Riley O'Connor says that another round is expected to push in Friday night into Saturday.  Earlier Thursday evening, residents near Brainerd posted images to social media, showing hailstones the size of ping-pong balls. Traffic cameras in the city also captured heavy rainfall.It stays hot Friday, with a high of 90 degrees, and it will also be humid. The storm threat comes after midnight from west to east. Hail and wind are the main concerns once again.It gets notably cooler and less humid as the weekend progresses. Saturday's high will be 80, and Sunday's 75. Temperatures will be running slightly below average for a few days.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
patriotnewsmn.com

Wright County Sheriff's Department Activity Report

Wright County Sheriff’s Office Activity Report for Period Ending June 20, 2022. June 13th: Shaun Alika Brahs, 41 of Anoka was arrested in Montrose - charge of domestic assault. Craig William Daniels, 40 of Monticello was arrested in Silver Creek - two Wright Co. warrants - 5th degree-controlled substance. Jose Luis De Dios Camacho Jr, 20 of Waite Park was arrested in Monticello - charge of Fugitive from Justice from Another State. Brino Antonio Gamboa, 37 of Minneapolis was arrested in Hennepin Co. - Wright Co. warrant - giving Peace Office false name & DOB. Tina Marie O’Rourke, 34 of Otsego was arrested in Sherburne Co. - charge of violation of harassment/restraining order. Josue Velez, 20 of Elk River was arrested in Hennepin Co. - Wright Co. warrant - under 21 liquor consumption. Artez Michael Walker, 19 of Fargo, ND was arrested in Clay Co. - Wright Co. warrant - 5th degree-controlled substance.
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota's in its peak strawberry-picking window

ANOKA, Minn. -- There's something sweet about finding the perfect strawberry."I just look to see how ripe they are, if they're too green put it back, and if red you keep it," David Wilson, from Ramsey, said. "Hope to get the red ones.""It was a good crop this year," Evan Rowe said.Rowe is the general manager at Berry Hill Farm in Anoka. He said there were around 500 customers that came through the family-run business Wednesday morning.Strawberry picking has been in high demand in recent years."A lot of people that came out for that first time right around 2020 and...
ANOKA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Neighbors, businesses frustrated, concerned over growing encampment in south Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- Residents in a south Minneapolis neighborhood are asking city leaders for help in dealing with a growing homeless encampment.This is drone video that a neighbor shared with WCCO of the dozens of nylon tents that sit on a city-owned lot near 29th Strert and 14th Avenue South. This is the fifteenth camp to pop up in the Midtown Phillips neighborhood in just the last year and-a-half.Neighbors and business owners in they're tired of living next to what they call chaos."Hooking up their cell phones to people's electricity, using people's water and not turning off the water when they...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
valleynewslive.com

Four county officials go overboard after airboat tips on Maple Lake

MENTOR, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two Polk County Sheriff’s Deputies and two Polk County Highway Department employees ended up in Maple Lake near Mentor, after the airboat they were on tipped and sank to the bottom. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office was helping the Highway Department install buoys...
MENTOR, MN
earnthenecklace.com

Jason DeRusha Exits WCCO-TV: Where Is the Minneapolis Anchor Going?

Minneapolis has watched Jason DeRusha on their screens for two decades. Now, this veteran journalist is taking his career to a new level. Jason DeRusha announced last month that he is leaving WCCO-TV. Those accustomed to getting all the latest coverage from the anchor naturally had a lot of queries. They want to know where he is going and if he is retiring. Fortunately for his longtime followers, this isn’t the last you’ll see or hear from Jason DeRusha.

