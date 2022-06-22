Lolli the Goat Lost Her Back Hooves to Frostbite But She Didn’t Let That Slow Her Down

The next time you eat a pineapple, don’t throw out the top! Instead of wasting it, try out this hack by video creator Armen Adamjan to grow your own at home. Twist off the top, and peel off the bottom 3-4 sets of leaves. Leave it out to dry for 2 days to get rid of any moisture. Once the two days are up, place the pineapple top inside a pot of soil and gently twist in the pot, with the leaves facing up. Water it from the top every 4-5 days. Just always remember, pineapples do not like to sit in water, but they don’t like being completely dry either. Pineapples also like a lot of sun and grow best when they are warm, say in the vicinity of a nice window. A happy medium works best here. Before you know it, your pineapple will start growing leaves!

HOME & GARDEN ・ 4 HOURS AGO