ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worthington, OH

Poison ivy: How to treat rash, destroy plant

By Cyn Rosi, Digital Multi Media Journalist
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pca0i_0gISRpNz00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Oils in the plants poison ivy and poison sumac can cause allergic reactions so severe they require medical treatment.

Kellie Goare, a Nurse Practitioner at CVS Minute Clinic in Worthington, treats poison ivy cases for people who’ve been in contact with the plants while hiking or gardening.

Deadly weeds: What they are and why you must destroy them

Within 10 minutes, urushiol oil from the plants can begin to affect exposed skin. The rash can appear between four hours and four days later, Goare said.

“Generally it is rash, redness and itching,” Goare said about symptoms. “Sometimes they can have weeping or draining of the area.”

Poison ivy rash treatments

A range of over-the-counter products will help:

  • Washes remove the urushiol oil that causes the allergic skin reaction
  • Hydrocortisone cream aids healing and relieves itching
  • Calamine lotion dries sores and relieves itching.
  • An over-the-counter allergy pill will also help stop the itching.

“I would say that if the rash is bothering you, if it is spreading, or if it’s worsening in any way, it’s definitely time to seek medical attention,” said Goare. “Also if it is on your face or sensitive areas, it’s best to seek medical attention as well.”

If you are having difficulty breathing, call 911.

To bandage or not? “If it’s weeping, then it’s best to cover until the weeping stops. But if you can leave it open to air as much as possible, that’s going to be helpful,” Goare said.

Recovery time

The rash can take one to two weeks to heal. If it’s been there for longer than two weeks and isn’t getting better, seek medical treatment. There are stronger topical creams available with a prescription as well as oral steroids, but you’ll need an appointment with the nurse practitioner or your doctor to get them.

Wear lightweight long sleeves and long pants in the garden or in the woods, and remember “leaves of three let it be” when you see a plant, just in case it’s poison ivy.

How this hot June compares to past years

Rinse your skin with water, and wash clothes in the laundry with soap. Wipe off shoes and rinse them if they’ve come into contact with the plant, Goare advised.

How to eliminate poison ivy from your garden

The Delaware County Master Gardeners replied to an email from NBC4 with this information on how to eliminate the plants:

“Glyphosate herbicides (ex. Roundup Original Concentrate) have far less soil activity (a few days) than a triclopyr (ex. Ortho Max Poison Ivy & Bought Brush Killer Concentrate) or 3-way herbicide (Ferti-lome Weed-Out Lawn Weed Killer Concentrate), which is a few weeks.

“Therefore, a glyphosate is recommended in planned or existing beds of ornamental flowers or woody shrubs.  If the bed hasn’t been planted, then wait four or five days after application before planting,” the email said.

“Glyphosate works best when applied two weeks before and two weeks after full bloom, which usually occurs in early summer.

“If you need to kill poison ivy in lawns or along fence rows, then a 3-way or triclopyr herbicide is preferred. These work best in late spring or early summer when plants are actively growing.

“Do not use clippings from this area for mulch in vegetable gardens or ornamental beds due to the herbicides’ longevity. Herbicides can be sprayed on plants, but be careful to prevent drift onto the foliage, stems, or trunks of desired plants.

Cutting back poison ivy

You can also cut back the poison ivy and spray or paint the herbicide on the freshly cut stems or stumps in order to protect neighboring plants.

“Whichever herbicide you use, look for new poison ivy growth each week for several weeks after application. If new growth is seen, reapply the herbicide,” the Master Gardener’s email said.

How to stay safe in the summer heat

Digging it up

“Wear full-length pants and long-sleeved shirts and protect your arms and hands with disposable gloves or long plastic bags like those used for newspapers or loaves of bread; secure the tops with rubber bands.  Be sure to throw away the gloves or bags.  If any clothing comes in contact with the poison ivy, launder it separately from family laundry.”

If dealing with a small infestation, dig up the plant (try to get the entire rhizome) and dispose of it in a plastic bag to the landfill.  You can also cut it back to ground level to starve it.  After cutting, inspect the site weekly and cut again to ground level when new growth appears.

“Do not dispose of poison ivy clippings in a compost pile or by burning, which will release the urushiol oil that causes the allergic skin reaction.

“Instead, bag the clippings and dispose of them in the landfill,” the Master Gardener’s email said.

Poison Ivy. (Photo credit: Rick Gardner)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30VPgO_0gISRpNz00
Poison sumac. (Photo credit: Rick Gardner)
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

Fairborn Intermediate School opening delayed

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – A school district in the Miami Valley is delaying the opening of its newest school building. Fairborn City Schools said in a release on its website that the opening of Fairborn Intermediate School for the 2022 school year will be delayed. The district was made aware of this last week by […]
FAIRBORN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Worthington, OH
Health
City
Columbus, OH
City
Worthington, OH
Local
Ohio Health
The Athens NEWS

Local teacher captures several awards at Miss Ohio Competition

While she didn't walk away with the title of Miss Ohio, a local teacher was honored with several awards during the state competition that wrapped up in Mansfield Saturday night. Emily Legenza, 24, is currently the choir director for the Alexander Middle and High School choirs and also teaches general music for Grades 6-12. In her time out of the classroom, she is the varsity cheer coach. A 2020 Ohio...
MANSFIELD, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man found unconscious after shooting near Hilltop school

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has been found unconscious following a shooting in the Hilltop near West Franklin Elementary School. In the early hours of Thursday morning, officers found the man, 24, unresponsive with a gunshot wound in the 3700 block of Briggs Road, according to a release from Columbus Division of Police. Medics […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poison Ivy#Woody Plant#Cvs Minute Clinic
WDTN

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine addresses Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine issued an on-camera statement regarding Friday’s decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade, effectively eliminating the constitutional right to abortion. “My purpose tonight is not to debate the merits of this decision. There will be plenty of time to do this in the days […]
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Longevity
sciotopost.com

Update: Drug Bust at Rodeway Inn, Circleville Arrests Two, Fentanyl Seized

Circleville – Two women were arrested and charged with serious drug charges on Wednesday. Circleville Police department reported on the scene that they performed a search warrant on room 312 in the Rodeway inn located at 23897 US-23 in Circleville. The search was performed according to the police due to several overdoses in the city over the last 24 hours including a 16-year-old boy, investigation led them to this hotel room.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman dies after being hit by truck in Newark

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is dead after she was hit by a truck while she crossed a street Tuesday afternoon. Newark police Sgt. Chuck Wilhelm said Susan Pletcher, 75, was crossing at West Church Street and North 29th Street just before noon when she was hit by a pickup truck going west on […]
NEWARK, OH
peakofohio.com

Breyman sentenced to 3 years for grand theft

Logan County Common Pleas Court Judge Kevin Braig sentenced Ericka J. Breyman, Tuesday, to a three-year prison term on her convictions of four counts of grand theft of a motor vehicle (felonies of the fourth degree) and two counts of theft (felonies of the fifth degree). The court also ordered...
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
WDTN

WDTN

18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy