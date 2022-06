GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police are searching for a three-year-old girl they said when missing on Saturday afternoon near a home in Lilburn. Investigators said Max Clendenin was last seen by her father while playing in the yard in front of the home at around 3:20 p.m. Saturday. Police said the child's father stepped into the home momentarily and discovered Max was gone when he came out.

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA ・ 8 HOURS AGO