ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

From Puto Bumbong Rice Cakes to Easy Vanilla Marshmallow Shakes: Our Top Eight Vegan Recipes of the Day!

By Julia Sloan
One Green Planet
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReady, set, recipes! Here are our just published, fresh-out-the-mill recipes in one convenient place! These are the top vegan recipes of the day, and are now a part of the thousands of recipes on our Food Monster App! Our newest recipes includes rice cakes and almond milk so if you’re looking...

www.onegreenplanet.org

Comments / 0

Related
12tomatoes.com

Is It Bad To Break Spaghetti In Half?

I’m probably committing a cardinal kitchen sin, but I’m admitting it – I’m guilty of breaking long pasta in half. I’m in a rush and want to get things cooked faster, I never thought about it, but to my surprise, it’s an absolute no-no. Is there a reason behind this pasta snapping faux pas rule or is it just a made up myth?
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Hostess' New Snack Cakes' Name Has Shoppers Confused

As of June 21, Hostess has officially embraced cryptocurrency and its inevitable growth within the food industry — but not exactly in the way customers may have expected. It's a new world: Food NFTs are on the rise, McDonald's made a meme cryptocurrency worth $6 million, and even chains like Chipotle have begun accepting cryptocurrency as a payment method, per Nation's Restaurant News.
FOOD & DRINKS
Popculture

Pasta Sauce Recalled

Several pasta sauces made by Mars Food UK have been recalled after they were found to pose a health risk to some consumers. The recall, issued on June 16, is due to the presence of an undeclared allergen, as the products contain soy. This means the pasta sauces pose a potentially severe health hazard to consumers with a soy allergy.
FOOD SAFETY
One Green Planet

How to Recycle a Pineapple Top

The next time you eat a pineapple, don’t throw out the top! Instead of wasting it, try out this hack by video creator Armen Adamjan to grow your own at home. Twist off the top, and peel off the bottom 3-4 sets of leaves. Leave it out to dry for 2 days to get rid of any moisture. Once the two days are up, place the pineapple top inside a pot of soil and gently twist in the pot, with the leaves facing up. Water it from the top every 4-5 days. Just always remember, pineapples do not like to sit in water, but they don’t like being completely dry either. Pineapples also like a lot of sun and grow best when they are warm, say in the vicinity of a nice window. A happy medium works best here. Before you know it, your pineapple will start growing leaves!
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan#Rice Cakes#Rice Milk#Good Food#Food Drink#The Food Monster App#Popular Trends Archives#Philippine#Food Empowerment Project
One Green Planet

Weekly Top News: Kevin Hart Opens Vegan Fast-Food Restaurant, Emaciated Animals Seized in Canada, Kourt and Travis Take Saucy Photos with Vegan Chicken and More!

Each Friday, One Green Planet brings you the week’s top news. For those who don’t have a lot of time to look through the news each day, this is will be a great resource and an easy way to catch up! Here you’ll find different categories of news, a synopsis of the top stories, and links to each article published during the week.
ANIMALS
Mashed

Taco Bell Just Launched Two New Burritos

Where's the beef, you ask? A canonical 1980s commercial has long convinced us that it can be found in a Wendy's hamburger, but Taco Bell fans may beg to differ. Customers go positively nuts for the fast-food chain's meatiest options, from its Mexican Pizza that prompted a Dolly Parton-helmed musical to its classic Crunchwrap Supreme that's inspired countless copycat recipes and ranks as the most popular Taco Bell item in the country (via Thrillist).
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
One Green Planet

Weekly Spotlight: Experimenting with Everything Bagel Seasoning!

Everything bagel seasoning is made up of dried garlic, dried onion, poppyseed, sesame seeds, and salt. It’s a savory and salty spice that is incredibly versatile. You can use it on avocado toast, in bread, on top of vegetables and salad, and even on tofu and tempeh. Of course, you can make everything bagels with this seasoning blend, too!
RECIPES
Allrecipes.com

Stop Using Metal Knives to Slice Avocados — Here's What to Use Instead

When you're ready to cut an avocado for your avocado toast, guacamole, or a simple salad, you're probably not thinking about the type of knife that you should use. Most of the time, you likely grab the first knife you can find, which is almost always a metal knife (since those are so common in kitchens).
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Twitter Can't Get Over Costco Removing A Fan-Favorite Menu Item

There's something irresistible about the Costco food court. It's a no-fuss, delicious, fast, and inexpensive way to reward and refuel after pushing that giant cart around the warehouse store for an hour (or more, depending on just how big a Costco fanatic you are). And since you probably spent $300 on steaks, your favorite Kirkland goodies, batteries, toilet paper and lawn chairs, a giant, gooey slice of pizza for $1.99 always sounds like a great deal. Famous for their delicious pizza slices, sundaes, and $1.50 hot dog-and-soda deal, the retailer — which recently took steps to make it even easier to shop at everyone's favorite warehouse — was forced to pare down its offerings during the COVID-19 pandemic, and, unfortunately, some items never returned. As the saying goes, nothing lasts forever, and this includes some favorite Costco treats.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
One Green Planet

Pecan Pie Protein Fudge [Vegan]

Mix all of the bottom layer ingredients together until smooth. Spread into the bottom of a lined loaf pan. Mix together the top layer ingredients. Spread over the base gently. Freeze until hardened & then cut into bite sized pieces or bars!
RECIPES
One Green Planet

Health Promoting Smoothie [Vegan]

2 cups fresh pineapple, peel sliced off and chopped. A generous 1-inch chunk (3 cm) ginger root with peel, rinsed and chopped in a few pieces. A generous 1-inch chunk (3 cm) curcuma root with peel, rinsed and chopped in a few pieces. One full + one half frozen bananas,...
FOOD & DRINKS
Salon

How to make compost (because it's not hard)

You can Grow Your Own Way. All spring and summer, we're playing in the vegetable garden; join us for step-by-step guides, highly recommended tools, backyard tours, juicy-ripe recipes, and then some. Let's get our hands dirty. I have a love affair with compost — no, seriously, I do. It's not...
ENVIRONMENT
therecipecritic.com

Strawberry Poke Cake

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Incredibly light and tasty, this strawberry poke cake will be the star of any gathering! It’s airy, soft, and brings that fresh strawberry taste into every single bite!. Delicious...
RECIPES
Mashed

Ina Garten's Game-Changing Tip For Freezing Bread

Ina Garten is adored by her fans for many reasons: her positive energy, her beautiful Hamptons home, her self-taught skill set, her often decadently delicious recipes, and her equating cooking with love – to name a few. She's also meticulous in the kitchen. According to a New York Times article, her recipes are tested "between 10 and 12 times before publication." During the pandemic, Garten showed us a more casual side to her personality, gaining additional followers and the trust of a slew of people, stuck at home with little meal inspiration.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy