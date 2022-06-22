ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concordia, MO

CONCORDIA BOARD OF ALDERMEN DISCUSSES UTILITY LOCATING EQUIPMENT

kmmo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Concordia Board of Aldermen held a discussion over the purchase of utility locating equipment...

www.kmmo.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kmmo.com

MODOT ROADWORK SCHEDULED FOR THE WEEK OF JUNE 27

The Missouri Department of Transportation has planned general highway maintenance and construction work in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of June 27 – July 3. Most routine work zones will stop for the Independence Day holiday, but some long-term work zones and closures will remain in place. If possible, work zones will stop at noon on Friday, July 1 and resume the morning of Tuesday, July 5.
MISSOURI STATE
kchi.com

Field School Sold To Grand River Multi-Purpose Center

The Field School Property will become the Grand River Multi-purpose Center after the new school addition is complete. Superintendent Dr Dan Wiebers says the Board approved the sale of the property. Wiebers says the sale contract locks everything in until the sale is finalized when the district moves to the...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
KYTV

1800s-themed amusement park up for sale in Benton County, Mo.

WARSAW, Mo. (KY3) - An 1800s-themed amusement park in rural Benton County is up for sale. The property has been in one’s family for generations. ”It was called Cumberland Gap pioneer settlement. We opened it in 1979. With just a couple of buildings, we bought more land to go with it,” said Marion Shipman, the owner.
BENTON COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
City
Concordia, MO
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Tastiest Breakfast In Kansas City, Missouri?

Some would say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, while others would say they don't feel like cooking breakfast every morning. This is especially true if you are traveling, and the last thing you want to do is cook. Kansas City, Missouri is a big well known city, and there are plenty of places where you can stop and have a great breakfast. Of course, I am only one person, and I can only eat so much food, so I could only visit a few of them during my time in the city.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kttn.com

Ten Missouri residents indicted for methamphetamine conspiracy and illegal firearms

Ten Missouri residents have been indicted by a federal grand jury for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, as well as for illegally possessing firearms. David M. Jones, also known as “Davo,” 29, Nathaniel Finney, also known as “Nate,” 33, Joshua T. Fluker, also known as “Jizzle,” 29, Reggie McDowell, also known as “Dime,” 25, and Isaac J. Wilson, also known as “Hothead” and “Meces,” 27, all of Kansas City, Mo., and Jason Lumpkin, also known as “Lump,” 34, Vincent T. Jackson, also known as “Squeak,” 31, Steffon Rainey, also known as “Cheese” and “Money,” 30, Shane Mitchell, also known as “Biggz,” 27, and Deonte E. Willams, also known as ‘Tae” and “Locc,” 29, whose addresses are unknown, were charged in a 26-count indictment returned under seal by a federal jury in Kansas City, Mo., on Tuesday, June 22. That indictment was unsealed and made public following the arrests of most of the defendants in a metro-wide law enforcement operation this morning.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hamm#Urban Construction#Subsurface Solutions
KCTV 5

Kansas City gas station offering gas for $2.12

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A local gas station is offering gas for more than $2 less than competitors. But only for a limited time. The Fav Trip at 9500 Blue Ridge Boulevard in Kansas City will offer the gas discount from 2 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday. The gas...
KANSAS CITY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

New Troopers Assigned to Troop H

Trooper Saxton Pliley (l) and Trooper Jackson Schmedding (r). Photo by Missouri State Highway Patrol. Two recent graduates of the Missouri State Highway Patrol Academy have been assigned to Troop H, headquartered in St. Joseph. Trooper Saxton Pliley of Jamesport has been assigned to Zone 10, serving Daviess and DeKalb...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
gladstonedispatch.com

Sunshine yellow found in Missouri plants, birds

For the naturalists with the Missouri Department of Conservation, yellow is warmth on the face. For native plant gardeners, you may think that the end of summer is the “yellow season.” But in June there are coreopsis waving in the wind. “There is also one member of Missouri’s...
MISSOURI STATE
KMBC.com

Kansas City police investigate homicide near 82nd, Troost Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a homicide Friday night near 82nd Street and Troost Avenue. Authorities said officers were called about 8 p.m. on a disturbance inside the Family Dollar store. While police were on the way, authorities said the call was updated as a shooting.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kmmo.com

WCVB GRANT PROGRAM APPLICATION DEADLINE SET FOR JULY

The Warrensburg Convention and Visitors Bureau 2022 grant program is accepting applications to provide startup funding to nonprofits hosting events, programs, and sporting events that promote the development and growth of overnight tourism in Warrensburg. A news release says the next application deadline is Friday, July 29, 2022. Applications and...
WARRENSBURG, MO
kttn.com

16 Missouri and Kansas residents indicted for drug trafficking conspiracy

Sixteen residents of Kansas City, Mo., Kansas City, Kansas, and Independence, Mo., have been indicted by a federal grand jury for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute cocaine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl. Ublester Molina, 26, Kevin O. Alarcon, 25, Rocky Orozco, 30, Salvador Valdivia, 40, Stephen Manning, 33, Carlos Ramos,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Police Reports For June 24, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Thursday evening, Officers were dispatched to the Heckart Community Center, 1800 West 3rd Street, in reference to a theft. When Officers arrived, they spoke with Kevin Dawson. Dawson reported $150 was stolen from his wallet that was in a locker. There have been no arrests made at this time.
SEDALIA, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Chillicothe Man Wanted on Outstanding Warrants was Arrested in Livingston County on Thursday

A Chillicothe wanted on outstanding warrants was arrested in Livingston County on Thursday. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol at 10:46 A.M. they arrested 53-year-old Patrick W. Evans who was wanted on both a Livingston County warrant for resisting an officer and a Chillicothe Police Department warrant for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy