Read and Feed Program to give away more than 1,000 books

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Literacy Coalition of the Permian Basin has teamed up with Rope Youth Food First to give away more than 1,000 bilingual books today June, 22nd, and Friday, June 24th to any students who need one. In a recent news release, students are able to receive a book of their choice while also receiving a healthy meal provided by ROPE Youth.

LCPB Executive Director John Trischitti III shared his thoughts on the purpose of the program and its partnership with other groups.

“LCPB is partnering with ROPE Youth this summer for the ‘Read and Feed’ program which works to address both food insecurity in the summer and the falling literacy rates when kids are out of school known as the Summer Slide,” said Trischitti III.

Books will be given out at Casa de Amigos this evening from 5:30 pm to 7 pm and again this Friday, June 24th at Long Elementary from 5:30 pm to 7 pm.

In a recent news release, the LCPB thanks both Diamondback Energy and the Warren Charitable Foundation for their generous gifts towards the outreach of the LCPB program.

