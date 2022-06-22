ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vincennes, IN

Vincennes Wal-Mart Operational Again After Morning Water Line Break

 4 days ago

The Vincennes Wal-Mart is back in business, following a water line break that...

A Couple of Area Road Closures Planned for Next Week

In Knox County, Part of Robinson Road will attempt to be closed Monday for bridge work. The affected part will be just south of U-S 50 between Vincennes and Wheatland. Crews tried to close the area on Friday, but were unsuccessful. Right now, the closure is set for Monday from...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Room for two - as old Kmart building in Terre Haute gets new life; commissioner talks speculation of second tenant

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vigo County commissioner says he's glad to see life in a long-time empty building while also raising speculation about a second tenant. The old KMart building on US 41 in southern Vigo County has been empty for years. Last year, we learned Hobby Lobby would move across the street and take a section of the building.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
terrehautenews.net

Terre Haute Convention Center Hotel parking garage takes lion share of Covid money.

The money is a part of the $500 million dollars of federal Covid-19 relief money sent to Indiana and put aside by Indiana Gov. Holcomb. The Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) funds were placed up for bid by Regional Development Authorities in Indiana to help build Indiana’s economy and improve the quality of life for all Hoosier.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Finzel’s Mastertech expanding car repair operations

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Finzel’s Mastertech in Terre Haute is expanding its operations with a upcoming move to a new, larger location. The auto repair facility is currently located at the corner of 7th Street and East Davis Drive in Terre Haute. The new location will be right across the street, still at the […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Expansion Work Underway at KC Jail

Preparation work is underway for an expansion of the Knox County Jail. The expansion will add a new wing to the facility, and allow for expanded use of space in the current buildings. It allows for a new community corrections building on the main campus on Old Decker Road. The...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
GSH Ambulance Service Ribbon Cutting Set for June 28th

Good Samaritan Hospital invites the public to attend a ribbon cutting and grand opening for its new Emergency Medical Services that will be serving Knox County beginning July 1st. It will be held from 3:00 until 4:00 PM June 28th on Sixth Street in the parking lot in front of...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
Daviess County Road Closed Next Week

Daviess County Road 700 South from County Roads 1000 East to 1125 East will be closed Monday through Thursday of next week. The closure will be during daytime hours, from 8:00 AM until 4:00 PM. Local traffic will be allowed with limited access.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
Inflation forces closure of Terre Haute cotton candy shop

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Inflation is causing some local businesses to close their doors for good. "Cotton Chaos" in Terre Haute sells gourmet cotton candy. It's been open for around two years. The store will close its doors in August. The store's owner, Tiffany Clark, says, "with the way...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Bubbling mineral springs in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Trinity Springs in Martin County is so small you might drive through it and not even know it, but that was not always the case. “At one time, there were multiple hotels and the site of one of them is also called the Mustering Elm Park” said Martin County Historian […]
MARTIN COUNTY, IN
Grouseland Gets $2 Million Grant for Visitors’ Center

The William Henry Harrison mansion — Grouseland — has received a major grant to build a new Visitors’ Center. Grouseland officials will get $2 million in funding for the project. The 15-thousand square foot Visitors’ Center will feature exhibits exploring local surroundings, and the historic importance of the State of Indiana.
KNOX COUNTY, IN
Celebration of Aviation History Continues at Mid-America Air Center

Today continues a celebration of aviation history at the Mid-American Air Center near Lawrenceville. The event centers around flights in a vintage Ford Tri-Motor plane. The flight-based celebration will run through tomorrow. The aviation celebration returns after a few years off; it was last held in 2019, but was affected...
LAWRENCEVILLE, IL
Greene Co. asked to be on the lookout for gas thieves

GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — As if gas prices weren’t enough to stress about, now there’s a new concern for drivers in one Wabash Valley county, gas thieves. Across Greene County, there have been an increased number of gas siphoning incidents. Last week, the Bloomfield Police Department announced they had received reports of fuel being taken from cars.
What You Should and Should NOT Do if a Train is Blocking a Crossing in So. Indiana

It doesn't take long, while driving around Evansville and Southern Indiana, to realize that we have a lot of trains, or at least a lot of train tracks, which can lead to some serious delays in commute. The wait can be bad enough if the train is doing what it's supposed to be doing. It kinda depends on which way it's heading (into or out of the yard) and how fast it's going. The wait gets exponentially worse if/when the train isn't moving at all. How long has it been sitting there? How much longer will it sit there? Do the powers that be know one of their trains is just chillin' in the middle of a crossing? Those are all good questions. Another good question is, what do you do in that situation?
Man arrested in Gibson Co. after 2 state chase

WABASH CO., Ill. and GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - One man is in jail, now facing charges in two states, after an overnight chase. Officials with the Wabash County, Illinois, Sheriff’s Office say they tried to pull over a car around 11:30 p.m. Thursday for several traffic violations. They...
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
Churchill Downs breaks ground on Terre Haute casino

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Shovel met dirt Tuesday morning on the east side of Terre Haute as Churchill Downs broke ground on the Queen of Terre Haute Casino Resort. Newly named General Manager for the property Mike Rich said the opportunity will provide a hospitality and tourism destination for the region. “This is going […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Check Ahead for Vaccine Availabilities for Infants and Toddlers

It may take until next week to get your baby or toddler vaccinated in Indiana. The Indiana Department of Health says vaccine supplies are limited at some locations — some hospitals and pharmacies are requiring appointments until more vaccine is available. Right now, infant and young child vaccine is available in Daviess County.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN

