ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Aidy Bryant Opens Up About Her Decision to Leave ‘Saturday Night Live’

By Martin Holmes
tvinsider.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Emmy-nominated actress and comedian Aidy Bryant has explained why she stepped away from Saturday Night Live after 10 years, revealing that she would have left a few years earlier if not for COVID. In a recent interview with Variety, the Shrill star said, “If it weren’t for COVID,...

www.tvinsider.com

Comments / 1

Related
HollywoodLife

Jimmy Kimmel Hints He’s Leaving Late Night Talk Show: ‘I Cannot Do This Anymore’

Is the end near for Jimmy Kimmel Live? In an interview with Variety, Jimmy Kimmel, 54, revealed that after 19 years on the air, he may be ready to throw in the towel as a late-night talk show host. “I wish I knew what I was gonna do,” said Jimmy, whose contract with ABC ends in 2023. “I have moments where I go, ‘I cannot do this anymore,’ ” he added. “And I have moments where I go, ‘What am I gonna do with my life if I’m not doing this anymore?’ It’s a very complicated thing.”
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Kenan Thompson Addresses His Future at 'SNL' Following Big Cast Exits

Saturday Night Live saw some major casting changeups this spring, but longtime star Kenan Thompson is not going anywhere. Thompson is approaching the two-decade anniversary of his time on the show, and he has seen other cast members come and go. With the departures of Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney and Pete Davidson, Thompson is sticking with SNL.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Aidy Bryant
Person
Kate Mckinnon
Person
Kyle Mooney
Person
Lorne Michaels
epicstream.com

Kelly Clarkson Shock: American Idol Alum Quits The Voice To Prevent Brandon Blackstock From Using Her Busy Life Against Her? Songstress Reportedly Accused Of Spying On Her Ex-Husband

American Idol winner Kelly Clarkson shocked everyone when she officially exited The Voice U.S. after eight seasons of holding her seat on the rotating red chair. Reports about the “Since U Been Gone” songstress’ departure from the American singing reality competition television series came after it was confirmed that Gwen Stefani would be returning to the show to replace Ariana Grande.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snl#Variety#Ske
StyleCaster

Nick Cannon Just Confirmed He’s Expecting More Kids With One of His Baby Mamas This Year

Click here to read the full article. Buns in the oven! The celebrity pregnancies of 2022 include Rihanna, Nicky Hilton and many more stars who are expecting babies this year. For some celebs like Rih, this marks the first time they’re expecting; meanwhile, others are no strangers to expanding the family (hello, Nick Cannon!) Whether they’re about to be first-time parents or turning out to be a family of 10, these celebs are proud to share the news. But before we get into these celebrity pregnancies of 2022, let’s take a walk down memory lane and remember all the celebrity babies...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Ice Cube’s Wife: Everything To Know about Kim Woodruff & Their 30 Year Marriage

Ice Cube is one of the most influential rappers of all time. The L.A.-born star was part of the influential rap group NWA alongside the likes of Eazy-E and Dr. Dre, which made him a star, especially after the group’s landmark album Straight Outta Compton dropped in 1988. Cube left the group shortly after and went on to a very successful solo career, which includes hits like “It Was A Good Day” and “You Know How We Do It.” In the early 90s, Cube also began a very successful acting career, with a wide array of roles in different movies from crime dramas like Boyz N The Hood to comedies like Friday. Throughout his career, he’s had one woman by his side: his wife Kim Woodruff. Find out everything you need to know about Cube, 52, and Kim, 51, here!
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
toofab.com

Eva Mendes Reacts To Ryan Gosling's First Look as Ken for Barbie Movie

The "La La Land" actor will star alongside Margot Robbie who has been cast as Barbie. Eva Mendes has eyes for only one doll -- Ryan Gosling. The 48-year-old actress took to Instagram to gush over Gosling's first look as Ken in Greta Gerwig's live-action "Barbie" Movie. She captioned the...
MOVIES
Deadline

Daytime Emmys: ‘General Hospital’ Takes Best Drama, ‘Kelly Clarkson’ Named Best Talk Show – Full Winners List

Click here to read the full article. ABC’s General Hospital — already the winningest sudser in daytime history – was named Outstanding Daytime Drama on Friday while The Kelly Clarkson Show took home the prize for Outstanding Talk Show at the 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards. The ceremony aired live on CBS and streamed on Paramount+. Jeopardy! won Best Game Show with new hosts Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings, while Mishael Morgan made history by becoming the first Black woman to win Outstanding Lead Actress in a Daytime Drama for her work on The Young and the Restless.  The in-person ceremony at the...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy