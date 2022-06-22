Judith Belle Gates

Robert (Bob) Converse, 96, of Plain City, Ohio died June 22, 2022 at Wayne Hospital in Greenville, Ohio. He died of complications from a fall. He was born January 6, 1926 in Columbus, Ohio, the son of Harold Smith Converse and Marcella Thayer Jackson. He was preceded in death by his parents, son Robin and daughter Connie, brother Jim Converse, half-sister Jeanne Cook, and, as he would say – most of the many people he knew. He is survived by half-sister, Sue Wilson; nieces Michele Troyer and Denise Scott all of Plain City; nephew Tim Converse of West Jefferson; and the love of his life, Elaine Holzapfel of Greenville Ohio. Bob enlisted in the Air Force Aviation Cadet Program while in high school and went into the Air Force within days of graduation. He was honorably discharged as a corporal when the war ended. Bob returned to Plain City to work for Youmans and Son Grain Elevator, and in 1961, joined the historic Henry Boat Company of Plain City as treasurer. He served on the Plain City Park Board and as president and vice-president of the Jonathan Alder School Board. He designed the Jonathon Alder logo that was first painted on the gymnasium floor at the high school (current Junior High). For many years, he was locally known for his sign painting skills and business. His sign painting turned to painting pictures and creating ink drawn portraits that were given as Christmas cards to his many friends. His artistic ability was matched only by his natural athletic talent, and keen mind. In high school, he lettered in every sport the school offered and made the all-county basketball team his junior and senior year, and the all-district team his senior year. One of his favorite pastimes was fast-pitch softball which he began playing while in the service. His teams won numerous state tournaments and went as far as runner up in national competition. He threw many no-hit and no-run games; one during the state tournament competition in 1957, and was inducted into the Fast-pitch Softball Hall of Fame. He picked up golf later in life, winning the Columbus Senior Open in 1960 and along the way having several hole-in-ones and a double eagle on a par 5. Bob became interested in archaeology largely due to his son Robin, who at a young age began asking questions about those who were in Plain City even before the Converse family. When Bob told him that many farmers still found arrow heads, Robin wanted to go looking for them. Robin found a point at the first field they visited, which kicked off a love for and career in Ohio archaeology for Bob that lasted 70 years. Bob may have walked every field in Union and Madison counties while hunting artifacts. He joined the Archaeological Society of Ohio in 1956 and served as vice-president, president, and as the Editor of the acclaimed Ohio Archaeologist for over 50 years. He is the author of more than 300 articles, essays and papers on archaeology, as well as six books, several of which have been reprinted multiple times. He also founded Converse Auctions and grew the business into a successful and well-respected auction house. Beyond his many accomplishments and his lifelong service, Bob was also a kind and generous man and a good friend to many. He will be sorely missed and not forgotten.

