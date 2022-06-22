ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blade Fishing Report: Angler surveys monitor the pulse of Ohio's fisheries

Americans are polled and surveyed endlessly. We are asked about our opinions, our preferences, our tastes, and our inclinations. Which potato chip do you like better, when do you plan to buy your next car, was today's shopping experience favorable, or did your stay at our hotel meet your expectations – the questions rain down and we end up numb.

But there are some surveys that are essential to the sound management of a business, a charitable entity, or a vital resource. As any fisheries biologist will tell you, counting fish is not easy – they move around a lot and they are underwater – so surveys with anglers have a great deal of importance.

The Ohio Division of Wildlife is conducting angler surveys on many of the state's public waters and along Lake Erie, with the intent of assembling the critical data that will let them formulate sound programs and policies to maintain and enhance fishing opportunities throughout Ohio.

The state uses a field staff of 18 creel clerks to interview fishermen at a half dozen sites along the Lake Erie shoreline, five locations on the Ohio River, five more at inland reservoirs, and two on the Maumee and Sandusky rivers. The creel clerks will be at work along Lake Erie until October, at the reservoirs until November, and on the Ohio River through the end of the year.

The information they are seeking is used to compose a picture of the estimated angler effort (time spent fishing), catch rates, and harvest rates. These clerks will also put together boat counts, boat trailer counts at public launches, and a count of the anglers at certain shore fishing locations. They also inquire about anglers' satisfaction with the available fishing options, their opinions, and general demographic data.

The information collected by the creel clerks has an essential role in the management of the state's fisheries. The data on yellow perch and walleye that is gathered from Lake Erie anglers are put to use by the Lake Erie Committee of the Great Lakes Fishery Commission, which is a collaboration of agencies from Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania, New York, and Ontario.

The survey numbers play a role in how the commission formulates population estimates and sets total allowable catch rates, and how fishing regulations are established. The creel survey data is also vital as biologists monitor the success of fish stocking programs around the state and determine what species of fish should be stocked, and where, when, and in what size.

Lake Erie: Anglers have had to traverse some long stretches of water in recent days in order to put themselves on schools of actively feeding walleye. Captain Mike McCroskey of Hawg Hanger Charters had a group of clients 14 miles out in the lake, near the Turn-Around Buoy. Big Mike is a drift-and-cast, old-school Lake Erie fisherman, so after a crack-of-dawn start and the long boat ride across the glassy water, they took a limit of 48 fish by 10 a.m. using gold Weapons. There were less than 10 “shorts” netted on the day. Another charter group went 19 miles out, flirting with the international line and Canadian waters, but found similar success drifting and casting with weight-forward rigs and night crawlers. Experimenting with the countdown method at the start allowed them to pinpoint the fish and target walleye suspended in the water column.

Maumee River: When the walleye and white bass runs end the river tends to go quiet, except for the small group of anglers who know this water best and can locate fish in areas where they are likely to be concentrated in low-water periods. The flats and washes around Weirs Rapids have long been summertime hot spots, with wading fishermen likely to encounter smallmouth bass, crappie, sheepshead, catfish, largemouth bass, white bass, white perch, and an occasional northern pike in that area. The deeper waters will also serve up a walleye now and then. Minnows are the universal bait at this site, while spinners, small crankbaits, and nightcrawlers are also good bait choices.

Sandusky River: After a spring of riding the water level yo-yo, the waterway has settled into its summer mode, and the fishing pressure comes from the nighttime catfish anglers, and the evening smallmouth bass fishermen. The cats come from tight-lining baits on the bottom in the deeper holes, while the best smallmouth fishing is found on the edges of the runs above the old Ballville Dam site.

Lake St. Clair: The muskie season opened on June 4 and as the waters of this haven for those apex predators soak up the sunshine, the muskie action usually follows a similar upward trend line. “The muskie fishing only continues to get better as the warmer water of mid-summer raises the muskies metabolic rates and causes them to eat more,” said muskie guide Spencer Berman. “During these summer months, we see extremely consistent action with great numbers of fish, and some super monster muskies hitting the net.”

Lifestyle
Farm and Dairy

Plan to apply for Ohio’s controlled hunts in July

COLUMBUS — Applications for Ohio’s controlled public land hunting opportunities will be accepted beginning July 1, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife. These hunts provide special chances for hunters to pursue deer, waterfowl, doves, and more on public lands during the 2022-23 season....
themountvernongrapevine.com

Summer is Catfish Time in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Summer is a great time for anglers to pursue catfish in Ohio, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. The Buckeye State’s lakes, rivers, reservoirs, and streams are home to four types of catfish: blue, bullhead, channel, and flathead. The...
OHIO STATE
wksu.org

Unlikely Northeast Ohio site gets state grant for hazardous waste cleanup

The State of Ohio has awarded grants to clean up contamination at the former Walton Hills Ford Stamping plant, Ford’s Brook Park plant, and the BFGoodrich Power Plant in Akron. These are part of a $350 million effort this year to remediate contaminated brownfields for future uses. One of those brownfield sites may come as a surprise.
AKRON, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

ODNR Outlines Communication Efforts Related To Indian Lake Vegetation

LAKEVIEW – Following a visit from Governor Mike DeWine, The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) today released information about how residents, business owners, and visitors can find up to date information on the ongoing effort to combat the unprecedented aquatic vegetation growth that has impacted boating on Indian Lake.
LAKEVIEW, OH
sciotopost.com

Ohio’s Largest Wildlife Area Grows by 6,898 Acres

MCCONNELSVILLE, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife announced today the purchase of an additional 6,898 acres at Appalachian Hills Wildlife Area in southeast Ohio. The acquisition brings the total acreage of Ohio’s largest wildlife area to 54,525 acres of public land for hunting, fishing, trapping, birding, and outdoor recreation.
MCCONNELSVILLE, OH
